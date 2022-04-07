Man strips naked at Genting Highlands hotel lobby

While most would rest and relax during family vacations, one man didn't.

He stripped naked right in front of his wife and two young children at a hotel lobby in Genting Highlands on Wednesday (April 6).

The 46-year-old store assistant suddenly took off his clothes and knelt on the ground, surprising people there. One of them quickly covered him with a towel, China Press reported.

Bentong police said auxiliary police officers rushed to the scene and made the man put his clothes back on before taking him to the hospital for a check-up.

The man's actions were believed to be the result of tremendous work stress, preliminary police investigations showed.

"His family had just arrived at Genting Highlands when the incident happened," they added.

