Unhealthy air quality in Malaysia, NEA warns of potential transboundary haze

Unhealthy air quality has been recorded in eight regions of Malaysia and can be partially attributed to worsening transboundary haze, said its Environment Department.

Malaysia's Air Pollutant Index (API) recorded eight readings above 100 as at Monday (July 21) morning.

An API reading between 0 and 50 indicates good air quality, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, and above 300 is hazardous.

Alor Gajah in Melaka recorded the highest API of 160, while other areas such as Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Banting in Selangor also recorded API over 150.

According to the Environment Department's director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar the worsening air quality is "influenced by the movement of smoke and haze entering the west coast region of the country over the past 24 hours", reported Bernama.

Chances of transboundary haze happening: NEA

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), dry conditions were observed over most parts of the southern Asean region overnight, while wet weather prevailed over rest of the Asean region.

Moderate transboundary smoke plumes were observed emanating from hotspots in parts of Sumatra, which drifted in the northeast direction towards Peninsular Malaysia.

NEA also forecasts dry conditions to continue over most parts of the southern Asean region while showers are expected elsewhere in the region over the next few days.

"Hotspots and smoke haze activities may intensify over fire-prone areas experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with chances of transboundary haze occurrence," NEA said in its latest haze update at 11am on July 21.

The occurrence of transboundary haze in the southern Asean region is more common during the traditional dry season between June and early October, said NEA.

During extended periods of dry weather conditions, increased burning activities tend to occur in the fire-prone areas of the region.

Meanwhile, data from Indonesia indicated 1,208 fire hotspots across Sumatra as at Sunday, with 586 located in Riau alone.

To combat this, Indonesia will be stepping up efforts beginning with cloud seeding in Riau, which will last for at least seven days, reported Bernama.

There have also been instances of local forest and bush fires in Malaysia as well, said Fire and Rescue director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, crediting it to the hot weather and human activity.

"Natural combustion is unlikely in this weather, so it's highly probable the fires were caused by human actions, even though no specific forensic investigation has been carried out," he told Bernama.

[[nid:716056]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com