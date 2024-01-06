Upgrading works: Some counters at Johor Causeway checkpoint to be closed from Jan 16 to Feb 7

Some counters at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint's bus zone in Johor Bahru will be closed in phases from Jan 16 to Feb 7.

The closure is due to upgrading works, the Johor Immigration Office wrote in a Facebook post on Jan 4.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, thank you for your understanding," said the immigration office.

It advised travellers to make sure their travel documents are valid before entering the immigration check counter, and not to cut queues, while making way for those in need.

The upgrading was initially scheduled from Dec 15 until Jan 15, but was later deferred.

In a notice on Dec 12, the Johor Immigration Office said manual counters and e-gates were among the areas that will undergo upgrading.

The notice came during the school holidays, when travel volume was higher than usual.

Two days later, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi requested that the state's immigration authorities suspend its upgrading works.

Meantime, Malaysia announced in December that foreign travellers will be required to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card from Jan 1.

Exemptions have been made for Singaporeans, diplomatic passport holders, Malaysian permanent residents, Brunei General Certificate of Identity holders and Thailand Border Pass holders.

