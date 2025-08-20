Van driver in Malaysia arrested for dropping off school kids while vehicle was still moving

A van driver in Selangor, Malaysia, has been arrested after a viral video showed school-going children boarding and alighting from his moving vehicle.

Dashcam footage making the rounds online since Tuesday (Aug 19) shows a boy walking alongside the moving van and opening its door.

With the vehicle still in motion, another student inside the vehicle alights. The boy on the road continues walking to keep up with the van and manages to board the vehicle.

The student who had alighted follows beside the van and gets on again.

Kajang district police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said this action could have put the safety of the van passengers and other road users at risk, reported the New Straits Times.

The driver, a 59-year-old Malaysian man, was subsequently nabbed by police and is being investigated for dangerous driving.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years and a fined between RM5,000 (S$1,500) and RM15,000, Naazron said in a statement.

