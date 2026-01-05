Malaysia vape ban: Traders in Perak given till October to cease operations

Vape traders in Perak, including its capital Ipoh, have been asked to wind down their businesses by this October, following the state government's decision to ban sale of all electronic cigarettes.

The 10-month grace period provided will allow affected operators to prepare for the full enforcement of the ban, state human resources, health, Indian community affairs and national integration committee chairman A Sivanesan said on Monday (Jan 5).

"We are still giving leeway until October because a few traders still hold valid sales licences that have not yet expired," he said.

Sivanesan also warned traders against taking advantage of the grace period and that legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

"We have given enough time, and I hope they understand and comply with the ban, which is in the interest of public health and community safety," he said.

On Oct 1, 2025, Perak decided to stop issuing and renewing licences to vape sellers starting January 2026, in line with the nation's wider plans to fully ban vaping.

Federal Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the government aims to fully implement the ban by mid-2026 or at the latest, by the end of the year, depending on the completion of necessary regulatory and legislative processes.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:726834]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com