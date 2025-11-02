Vape-free zone: Malaysia school tears down toilet walls to stop students smoking

This Malaysian secondary school has had it with students vaping in toilets.

Dr Muhamad Khairul Anuar Bin Hussin, the principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Air Tawar in Kota Tinggi, Johor, wrote Oct 28 on Threads: "Open toilet trial project... A stern warning has been issued."

Photos show the walls of the toilet completely demolished, with the washing area clearly visible from outside. However, the cubicles themselves remain walled off and with doors.

"If there is still white mist smelling of fruit, I will cut off half of the existing cubicles until you can see your head even if you squat," Dr Muhamad Khairul warned further. "There is CCTV ready.

"I walk my talk!"

While many were amused by the radical steps taken by Dr Muhammad Khairul, some netizens suggested installing smoke detectors instead of employing such "cowboy" methods.

But the principal replied that they wouldn't be able to detect vaping.

Others applauded him, saying he was the kind of teacher this generation needed or suggested that this may help solve other issues, like bullying taking place within the confines of the toilets.

However, a few netizens were worried about bad smells which may emanate from the open toilets, and hoped for a better cleaning schedule to curb them.

Malaysia considering vape ban

According to CNA, data from the Malaysian health ministry showed that, out of the 44,211 secondary school students caught smoking in 2024, 19,782 had used e-cigarettes or vapes compared to 17,172 using conventional cigarettes.

Malaysian health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad stated in September that the country aims to implement a nationwide ban of the sale and use of e-vapourisers by the end of 2026, calling it a matter of "no longer if ... but when".

It will take a "phased approach" which seeks to ban open-system vapes, which can be refilled as opposed to pod systems, before expanding to all vape products.

This marks a reversal from Dzulkefly's position in February, where he favoured regulations rather than an outright ban.

