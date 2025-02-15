2 men seen brawling at Causeway in viral video, Johor police investigating

Johor police are investigating a road rage incident that has gone viral on social media.

In a video uploaded by Facebook user Fandyjunas yesterday (Feb 14), a man in a blue shirt, visibly upset, steps out of his vehicle to approach another driver.

The latter, clad in black, steps out and the two engage in a heated argument that quickly spirals into a brawl on the road as motorcyclists drive by.

A few others stepped in to break up the fight as the man in blue claims he was hit first.

Johor police have confirmed they are working to identify those involved and looking for witnesses, reported the New Straits Times.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish the identities of the individuals, eyewitness accounts, and the circumstances leading up to the incident," said Johor Bahru police chief assistant commissioner Raub Selamat in a statement.

The one-minute-long video has amassed 4.1 million views overnight, with some netizens ‪praising the men who stopped the fight.

"Respect the two guys who are stopping them from fighting," said one netizen.

"Even the guys who got off the truck were laughing," another observed.

One said: "If you don't have the patience, don't try to pass the Johor embankment."

[[nid:714688]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com