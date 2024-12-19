Viral video shows home owner in Johor fighting back against armed burglars entering house

A video showing two armed burglars breaking into a house in Malaysia in broad daylight and getting into a fight with the owner went viral after it was posted on social media.

In what appears to be CCTV footage, timestamped Tuesday (Dec 17), a man wearing a mask and a hat is seen crouching next to a low wall inside a residential compound. The gate opens, and a white car backs into the property.

The first man, wielding what appears to be a machete, walks towards the car and opens one of the doors.

A screengrab, posted by Facebook user Chen Ming Kun, shows that the man had climbed over the gate to enter the premises. Another shows the intruders, both wearing black tops and denim jeans, entering through a door.

The footage next shows the parked car with all the doors ajar. The gate opens again and a dark-coloured car is seen outside.

A man, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, runs in through the gate towards the white car. He is chased away by one of the intruders, who is holding a long object aloft.

The t-shirt clad man - identified by Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily news outlet as the owner of the house - moves to the other side of the car and yanks on the door repeatedly. He then runs to confront both intruders again, breaking the rear window before the burglars drive off.

Another man and a woman appear to help him, both carrying long objects, which they use to hit the car as it drives off.

Additional footage shows one of the burglars walking into the living room, seemingly unnoticed by a woman lying on the couch with a baby. The woman, whose back is facing the burglar, turns around just as he steps out of the room.

The woman gets up and walks to the living room door. The second burglar then appears from behind and runs past her.

A third video clip shows one of the burglars rummaging through drawers inside a room before leaving, seemingly empty-handed.

Sin Chew Daily quoted a Facebook user claiming to be the house owner as saying that the incident occurred in Muar, Johor, at around 5pm on Dec 17.

It added that the owner realised the house had been broken into through surveillance cameras, and rushed home to prevent the burglars from escaping. Sin Chew Daily said a male relative accompanied him.

Both were reportedly injured during the fight.

The news outlet, quoting local authorities, said the woman and baby seen in the footage are the domestic helper and the owner’s child.

It also said that a police report has been made and authorities are investigating.

