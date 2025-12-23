Malaysian woman arrested after viral video claims she has been living in KLIA for a year

Netizens were confused when videos claiming that a Chinese woman has been living in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for the past year began circulating on social media.

TikTok user raef_benzemi made a post on Friday (Dec 19) claiming that the woman has been residing in Terminal 1 of KLIA for about a year, including eating, sleeping and bathing at the airport.

"An airport is a place of transit, not to live," he said in the caption to the video.

In the 22-second clip, the woman dressed in shades, a blue top and black pants is seen raising her voice at two other women who appear to be trying to calm her down.

She was reportedly being stopped by the two passengers for scolding children playing in the terminal, wrote Malaysian news outlet China Press.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@raef_benzemi/video/7585551485849668885?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc[/embed]

Another video posted on Dec 20 shows the same woman sitting on a bench using her phone, surrounded by airport trolleys filled with several bags and luggage.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@raef_benzemi/video/7585483493845749013?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc[/embed]

The incident sparked confusion amongst netizens as some questioned if the airport authorities were aware of her activities.

KLIA deputy police chief Albany Hamzah confirmed the woman is local and not from China as some netizens had claimed, reported the China Press.

She was arrested on Dec 18, the police added.

"Checks revealed that the woman holds a card stating she has mental health issues and necessary action has been taken by sending her to Kajang Hospital," Superintendent Albany was reported as saying by Malay daily Sinar Harian on Dec 23.

It is unclear why she has been staying in the terminal.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:726291]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com