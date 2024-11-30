'We had no help': Father in Malaysia wades through chest-deep floodwaters to buy baby essentials

Amid severe flooding in Malaysia, a TikTok video showcasing a father's brave journey through chest-deep waters to secure milk and diapers for his baby has gone viral.

Shared by user @misshaa1 on Nov 29, the footage captures the father's determination as he trudges through murky waters after running out of baby essentials.

The video quickly garnered over 119,400 views within 24 hours, striking a chord with viewers.

"Our supplies were gone, and we had no choice. The shops were closed, and we had no help," the caption of the TikTok video said in Malay.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions. Some praised the father's dedication, describing him as both brave and committed, while others expressed concerns about the risks.

One commenter suggested, "Maybe someone will help. It's dangerous like this. If it were in Tanah Merah, I saw people offering assistance."

Another commenter advised, "Next time, have extra diapers and milk on standby."

In a follow-up post, posted several hours later on Nov 29, the TikTok user reassured viewers that her husband had returned safely with the needed supplies.

"Our son now has milk. Thank you for your prayers," she wrote, expressing her relief.

The video comes amid Malaysia's ongoing monsoon season, which has caused widespread flooding in multiple states, displacing thousands.

Heavy rainfall, a common feature of the north-east monsoon, has inundated low-lying areas, with emergency services working tirelessly to assist affected communities.

Many families have been cut off from basic supplies, underscoring the hardships brought on by the severe weather.

ALSO READ: Anwar revokes leave for ministers, orders focus on flood relief as more than 100k evacuated from 9 Malaysian states

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.