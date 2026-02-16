Visiting Malaysia over CNY? Be ready for wet, stormy weather says weatherman

If you are thinking of travelling across the Causeway for a short getaway in Malaysia over the Chinese New Year period, you may want to make wet weather plans.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 16) morning, the Malaysian Meteorological Department released a two-day forecast for the first and second days of Chinese New Year — Feb 17 and 18.

States within a six-hour drive from Singapore — Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur — are forecast to have either isolated or scattered thunderstorm, or rain on the first day of Chinese New Year.

On the second day of Chinese New Year, Johor is forecast to have either isolated or scattered thunderstorm, or rain throughout the day.

State Feb 17 Feb 18 Johor [Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain [Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain Melaka [Morning and afternoon only] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain Nil Negeri Sembilan [Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain [Afternoon] Isolated thunderstorm or rain Selangor [Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain [Afternoon] Isolated thunderstorm or rain Kuala Lumpur [Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain [Afternoon] Isolated thunderstorm or rain Pahang [Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain [Afternoon and night] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain

The Malaysian weatherman encouraged residents and travellers to plan for their trips and activities in view of the forecast.

