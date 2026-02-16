Award Banner
Visiting Malaysia over CNY? Be ready for wet, stormy weather says weatherman

Residents and travellers are encouraged to plan for their trips and activities in view of the forecast.
Wet and stormy weather is expected over several Malaysian states over the Chinese New Year period.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean Ler
February 16, 2026 4:08 AM

If you are thinking of travelling across the Causeway for a short getaway in Malaysia over the Chinese New Year period, you may want to make wet weather plans. 

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 16) morning, the Malaysian Meteorological Department released a two-day forecast for the first and second days of Chinese New Year — Feb 17 and 18. 

States within a six-hour drive from Singapore — Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur — are forecast to have either isolated or scattered thunderstorm, or rain on the first day of Chinese New Year. 

On the second day of Chinese New Year, Johor is forecast to have either isolated or scattered thunderstorm, or rain throughout the day. 

StateFeb 17Feb 18
Johor[Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain[Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain
Melaka[Morning and afternoon only] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain Nil 
Negeri Sembilan[Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain[Afternoon] Isolated thunderstorm or rain 
Selangor[Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain[Afternoon] Isolated thunderstorm or rain 
Kuala Lumpur[Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain[Afternoon] Isolated thunderstorm or rain 
Pahang[Whole day] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain[Afternoon and night] Isolated thunderstorm, scattered thunderstorm, or rain 

The Malaysian weatherman encouraged residents and travellers to plan for their trips and activities in view of the forecast.

