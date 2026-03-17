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Visiting Malaysia for Hari Raya Aidilfitri? Most states will have clear skies

Visiting Malaysia for Hari Raya Aidilfitri? Most states will have clear skies
Weather conditions in Malaysia over the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend is forecast to be mostly sunny.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 17, 2026 6:03 AMBYSean Ler

If you have made plans to travel across the Causeway to visit friends, relatives, or simply to unwind over the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend, there's good news from the Malaysian weatherman.

In a special weather bulletin on Monday (March 17), the Malaysian Meteorological Department said that most states will have sunny weather in the morning, except for Perak and Sabah. Showers with thunderstorm are expected over several states in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny weather is expected in almost all states except for Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, where thundery showers are expected in the afternoon and evening.

On March 22, sunny weather is forecast throughout the day, in all but two states — Sabah and Sarawak - where thundery showers are forecast in the afternoon.

Travellers can get the latest weather information and updates through the department's telegram channel

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editor@asiaone.com 

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