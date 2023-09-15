'When a friend from hell welcomes you': Man gets picked up from Malaysian airport by hearse

A lift from the airport is always welcomed, especially when it's after a long flight.

But one man in Malaysia was tickled to bits after his friend drove a rather unconventional vehicle to pick him up.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday (Sept 11), user Encikkhairulfahmi was heard laughing uncontrollably as a hearse pulled up on the sidewalk at Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

"When a friend from hell welcomes you at the airport," he wrote in the caption.

The 24-second clip later showed Encikkhairulfahmi climbing into the vehicle, all while a coffin was seen at the back of the van.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@encikkhairulfahmi/video/7277133935333657864?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

The video has since garnered over 630,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens were in stitches over Encikkhairulfahmi's sweet ride.

"If they drove the hearse to his house, his mother would've been shocked," one netizen said.

"This is really a friend from the afterlife," another quipped.

Speaking to Malaysian news outlet WeirdKaya on Wednesday, TikTok user Encikkhairulfahmi, who gave his name as Fahmi, said that his friend initially told him that he would arrive in a Toyota Vellfire.

"He later told us that he had just washed the hearse and drove it straight to the airport to pick us up," he added.

AsiaOne has contacted Encikkhairulfahmi for more information.

