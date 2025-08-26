'When I found out, my heart was broken': Malaysian man catches wife of 10 years in alleged affair with doctor

A man in Malaysia took to social media to publicly call out his wife, after catching her allegedly having an affair before their divorce was finalised.

Facebook user Jason Wong penned his heartbreak in a post on Sunday (Aug 24) that has gripped netizens' attention and garnered more than 36,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments as of Aug 26 afternoon.

"I would never have guessed that the one I love the most, the one that sleeps by my side every night would cheat," he began the post, written in Malay.

"After 10 years of marriage, my married life is gone. Not because of me being poor, having fights, lack of quality time or misunderstandings. But because of the 'office wife'."

Two videos uploaded alongside his post shows him opening the car door of a BMW and confronting his wife seated in the passenger seat.

"Are you seeing your children or a doctor?" he asks the woman as he pans the camera to another man, alleged to be her lover.

"Did you think that you already have the official documents, that we are divorced? What are you playing at?" Wong says. He tells the other man: "We are not divorced yet."

Confronting the man, who is wearing green medical scrubs and believed to be a doctor, Wong accuses him of having sexual relations with the woman "in the clinic". The man tells Wong to provide evidence of his claim and "not talk nonsense".

In his post, Wong also uploaded a screenshot of the divorce petition that he filed.

He wrote that he has been supporting his wife in her life and work and never suspected that she also had the support of someone else.

"When I found out [about being cheated on], only God knew just how broken my heart was. To the point of feeling like life is now meaningless," Wong said.

He added that he had tried to hold on to the marriage for their two children, but "there was still no change", hence his decision to divorce.

"It ends, my 10 years of marriage. I choose to continue living, not because I have lost but because I love myself and my children more."

Wong ended his post with a warning to others: "Cheating is a choice, not a mistake."

