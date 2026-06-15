'Where do we go now?': Malaysia's under-16 social media ban leaves teens detached and displaced

KUALA LUMPUR — The school day may end in the afternoon, but for many Malaysian teenagers, another part of life is only beginning.

Homework questions move to group chats, friendships continue through online games, and short videos on social media become the next morning’s classroom conversation.

For a generation raised in hyper-connected South-east Asia, a huge part of childhood is spent online, to the growing alarm of the authorities across the region.

​This is why, for 14-year-old Muhammad Miqdad Daniyal, that daily routine came to an abrupt halt on June 1, when Malaysia’s new social media restrictions for children under 16 kicked in.

Under the newly enforced Child Protection Code in the Online Safety Act, Malaysia has barred children under 16 from registering or maintaining accounts on major social media platforms.

The law mandates that tech giants with over eight million local users, including TikTok, Meta, and YouTube, actively block underage access or face staggering financial penalties of up to RM10 million (S$3.17 million).

With this legislation, Malaysia joins a global wave of countries enacting regulations to protect minors from cyberbullying, predatory algorithms, and data exploitation.

Australia was the first country to ban children under 16 from accessing social media in December 2025, followed by Brazil, Indonesia, and now Malaysia.

In Europe, countries like France and Denmark are also pushing heavily for bans on children under 15.

Singapore, though similarly concerned, has opted for a different approach, arguing that an outright ban may not be appropriate or even effective.

It is instead addressing the specific harms posed by social media use among minors.

In Malaysia, the new legislation has been welcomed by many parents, who say children need greater protection from online harms.

However, others question whether restricting access truly tackles the root of the problem.

Young people like Miqdad say it has severed them from their digital “third place”, the virtual community where they socialise outside of school hours.

Cellphones are not allowed in schools.

“It wasn’t just mindless scrolling; it was a huge part of how my friends and I communicated and learnt new things,” Miqdad told The Straits Times.

“Honestly, I feel incredibly frustrated and totally cut off from the world with the new policy,” he said.

He said his TikTok feed was not just an endless reel of comedy sketches, but also showed videos from MC+, a massive Malaysian online tuition platform with more than 800,000 TikTok followers, where educators share mathematics formulas and exam strategies.

​The government maintains that the intervention is a matter of urgent safety. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which oversees the framework, argues that safeguards are a necessity as children face unprecedented exposure to harmful content before they are cognitively fully equipped to assess digital risks.

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Teething issues with implementation

But, while the law is already in effect, the practical mechanics of implementation clash with reality.

​The MCMC dictates that platforms must eventually implement robust age verification against government-issued records such as the national identity card called MyKad, or passports.

Tech companies have been granted a six-month grace period to fully integrate a rigorous age-verification system for users aged 16 and above.

At the same time, existing users identified as under 16 were allowed a brief one-month window to download and retrieve their personal data before their accounts on the affected platforms were suspended on June 1.

Currently, children under 16 can still download apps and attempt to register accounts on platforms like YouTube or TikTok, but they are met with newly instituted algorithmic roadblocks.

​On TikTok, for instance, attempting to register with an underage birth year triggers an automated account modification accompanied by a prominent disclaimer: “Since you’re under 16 years old, we’ve made your account private.”

However, a loophole remains in that users can easily navigate to the settings and toggle the account back to public, exposing a significant gap in the platform’s compliance.

In Australia as well, the authorities have found enforcement challenging as users are able to find workarounds to the age restrictions, with the result that people are calling into question their effectiveness.

Currently, only Facebook has adhered to the guideline.

Underage registration attempts trigger a suspension of the account for violating community standards, with the user informed through an automated email.

The user is then given 180 days to appeal.

​Meanwhile, the highly popular, community-centric hub Discord, the primary communication network for teenage gamers, streamers, and study groups, has yet to be explicitly named or subject to the strict verification mandates.

This regulatory gap highlights a deeper technical anxiety shared by digital rights observers and parents, who say today’s hyper-connected youth are highly tech-literate, and outright restrictions risk cornering them into less regulated online spaces with fewer safeguards.

Echoing these concerns, rights advocates Article 19, the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), and the Sinar Project challenged the state’s methodology, describing mandatory age verification as “misguided and disproportionate”.

They warned that it could undermine privacy and freedom of expression while failing to address the root causes of online harm.

When contacted for their response to the concerns raised by parents and rights groups, the MCMC said it needed time to review the matter before replying.

Some parents like Suraya Ali support the government’s intentions but question the move’s real-world execution.

She said it is a good idea to restrict access to social media, but it is not completely effective.

“Children are creative creatures, mine included. They always find ways around the ban.

“If you ban one app, hundreds of alternatives are already lined up for them,” said the mother of three.

She also noted that if the government wants children to put away their screens and go outdoors to interact with their peers, then they should build infrastructure such as sports grounds and places where youth can gather.

​She said there could be more such facilities for families living within the hyper-dense, rapidly urbanising corridors of the Klang Valley.

The luxury of simply telling their children to “go play outside” does not exist.

“If the government wants to restrict their digital world, they must urgently invest in fixing our physical environment by building safe, accessible, and free community infrastructure for our youth,” Suraya said.

Suraya lives in Puncak Alam, a sprawling commuter township on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

She notes that many newly constructed suburbs, including hers, lack public parks, free sports grounds, pedestrian walkways, or dedicated youth centres.

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Not much else for us, say youth

​Suraya’s 14-year-old son, Ryan Zafran Shahrin, uses YouTube to study independent music production, analysing hip hop music from the subgenre called “phonk” and following drum and guitar tutorials, while coordinating with friends via Discord.

“It’s not like we can just walk outside and hang out. Where I live, there’s literally nowhere to go except the concrete roadside or the local mamak stall,” he said.

​YW Tan, another 14-year-old secondary student of a Chinese school in the city, echoed this sentiment and suggested monitored use under structured parental supervision instead.

“Taking it away doesn’t automatically create a safe world outside,” he said.

This domestic friction is playing out across the country. ​As the regulatory grace period ticks down, Malaysian families find themselves navigating a fragmented new reality.

The law has effectively severed the digital umbilical cord connecting the nation’s youth, leaving parents like Suraya evaluating what the tangible world has left to offer.

“Are we truly making our communities safe enough for them to be outside when we simultaneously close their window to online social spaces?” she asked.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.