'Where is your conscience?' Woman slams Malaysia school for serving students rotten eggs

A school in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, has come under fire for serving rotten eggs to their students, allegedly causing food poisoning in some of them.

This comes after one mother posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Oct 31) complaining that her two children were two such victims.

Images shared on social media showed a number of discoloured eggs and some worms on a dish, raising questions about the cafeteria's food preparation and safety practices.

Said this mother in her post: "You can already tell that the egg is rotten upon peeling it, why would you still serve them to the kids? Where is your conscience?"

According to her, this is not the first time the school, Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), have been accused of serving questionable food to the students.

She accused them of previously serving food so spicy that some of the students suffered from stomachaches.

She added: "The kids are already in Form 4, Form 5, they are taking exams soon, and they cannot study properly because of the stomach pains. I'm really so angry. How are we going to let them (the school) take care of the kids?"

Another parent, after a visit to the school's food supplier, said that the discoloured eggs were the result of boiling all of them in a large pot, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Food handling process complies standards: Mara

Malaysian government agency Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) said that it is taking the matter seriously and that immediate action has been taken by the MRSM management by contacting the district health office to conduct an immediate investigation of the dining hall.

"A close inspection by the district health office has been carried out and it was found that the environmental hygiene performance is good, and the food handling process complies with the set standards," said Mara, reported the New Straits Times.

The agency said that the district health office and the MRSM management have also issued several warnings to dining hall operators.

Mara added that the monitoring of students for symptoms of food poisoning has been implemented, and no students have reported such symptoms as alleged.

The agency said that parents need not worry and should keep in contact with the management for more information.

"We are always concerned about the welfare and safety of all students at the Mara educational institutions, including MRSM, and will take appropriate action if such a thing occurs in accordance with the established procedures."

