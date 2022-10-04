Where's the double chicken? Hungry Malaysian stunned by 'scamwich'

In hopes of filling her empty stomach, one woman purchased a sandwich from a 7-Eleven outlet at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, Kuala Lumpur on Sept 24 only to be left sorely disappointed with a sandwich which wasn't even properly filled out.

The Malaysian TikToker, who goes by the username Real.eycah, showed netizens the pathetically portioned meal in a recent video uploaded on Sept 25.

In the video, it was clearly written on the packaging the words "double chicken", but the actual sandwich featured a measly sliver of ham that was folded in half and smeared with a stingy serving of sauce.

This was also strategically arranged to give the illusion that the sandwich was more full than it actually was.

The accompanying vegetables weren't any better either and all there was were a few sad pieces of lettuce.

Real.eycah said she paid RM7 (S$2.16) for the sandwich, reported Malaysia news outlet Says.

"I was tired from the bus ride. I just got back from Pulau Perhentian and was hungry. There were many other outlets that sold sandwiches, but I saw 7-Eleven. And we know the reviews of 7-Elevens are good. So I just took the sandwich without checking," she elaborated.

She also told the media outlet that when she had purchased the same sandwich from other 7-Eleven outlets, "it was not like this".

Saying she "trusted 7-Eleven", she didn't expect the sandwich to turn out any different.

7-Eleven Malaysia said they have reached out to Real.eycah in the comments and apologised for the mishap.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Real.eycah

The chain also asked her to identify the store she had purchased the sandwich from.

7-Eleven Malaysia told Says that they would be taking "full responsibility" for the incident.

"There was an oversight by our commissary partner and we have resolved it immediately. We put our customers' satisfaction as our priority," they said in the statement.

As of the time of writing, the video has garnered over 2.4 million views and 1500 comments.

Some have nicknamed it the "scamwich", a smart play on the words scam and sandwich.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Real.eycah

Others expressed their shock over the strategically arranged ham and some accused it of being "false advertisement".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Real.eycah

Malaysian F&B spots aren't the only ones accused of serving up measly-portioned food.

Just last month, a woman complained about the size of her fried chicken meal from the KFC outlet in Ang Mo Kio and called it the "tiniest KFC three-piece meal ever received".

Along with it came a "tiny shorty drumlet" which she described as 25 per cent smaller than the original.

While the fast food chain offered her a complimentary meal to make up for it, she realised that the chicken pieces that came with it were also small too.

"If this is the new size, then a two-piece meal won’t be enough for a normal meal," she remarked.

