'Where's the joke?' Malaysians infuriated by women mocking people with disabilities in TikTok video

Two women are facing the wrath of Malaysians online after a video of them mimicking people with disabilities at a public restroom went viral.

The video was posted by TikTok user J0ker896 on Wednesday (Dec 8). It has garnered over 368,000 views and 4,000 comments.

The nine-second clip had two women, decked in their biking attire, gleefully impersonating people with disabilities as they 'limped' in and out of a handicap toilet.

https://www.tiktok.com/@j0ker896/video/7039158559879351578?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Their in-video caption has the abbreviation OKU which refers to orang kurang upaya (people with disabilities).

It seemed like the women were implying that the handicap toilet was for them instead — as the first person pronoun in Malay, aku, and OKU sound similar.

Netizens blasted the women for their insensitive behaviour.

"May your actions become a reality."

Screengrab from TikTok/J0ker896

Other TikTok users were waiting for the punchline, completely not amused.

Screengrab from TikTok/J0ker896

Screengrab from TikTok/J0ker896

On December 9, a disabled person responded to the viral video by uploading her own TikTok video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@norulokuart/video/7039303686895553818?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&q=Joker896&t=1639041237737&lang=en

She addressed the two women politely and said: "If God suddenly gave you or your grandkids disabilities, then you’ll know how it feels.

I just want to remind you to not make fun of God's creation.”

ALSO READ: Malaysian PE teacher builds assistive frame, allowing visually-impaired students to run freely in viral video

amierul@asiaone.com