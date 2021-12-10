'Where's the joke?' Malaysians infuriated by women mocking people with disabilities in TikTok video

Two women are facing the wrath of Malaysians online after a video of them mimicking people with disabilities at a public restroom went viral.
The video was posted by TikTok user J0ker896 on Wednesday (Dec 8). It has garnered over 368,000 views and 4,000 comments.
The nine-second clip had two women, decked in their biking attire, gleefully impersonating people with disabilities as they 'limped' in and out of a handicap toilet.
Their in-video caption has the abbreviation OKU which refers to orang kurang upaya (people with disabilities).
It seemed like the women were implying that the handicap toilet was for them instead — as the first person pronoun in Malay, aku, and OKU sound similar.
Netizens blasted the women for their insensitive behaviour.
Other TikTok users were waiting for the punchline, completely not amused.
On December 9, a disabled person responded to the viral video by uploading her own TikTok video.https://www.tiktok.com/@norulokuart/video/7039303686895553818?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&q=Joker896&t=1639041237737&lang=en
She addressed the two women politely and said: "If God suddenly gave you or your grandkids disabilities, then you’ll know how it feels.
I just want to remind you to not make fun of God's creation.”
