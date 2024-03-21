Who dropped this? Suitcase with over half a million ringgit found at Malaysian mall car park

Who could it belong to?

A suitcase containing over half a million cash has been found at the car park of a shopping mall in Selangor, Malaysia.

The unattended pink and white luggage was discovered by the mall security guard on Wednesday (March 20) around 8am, The Star reported.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said in a media statement on Thursday that the bag has been handed over to the police.

Upon inspection, the police found RM10, RM50 and RM100 banknotes, amounting to over RM500,000 (S$142,000) in the bag.

"We believe the money is genuine, but we will check with Bank Negara Malaysia," Hussein said.

Hussien revealed that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras pointing at the area where the bag was left even though there were cameras facing the entrance and exit of the carpark.

The luggage bag was not locked when it was found, reported The New Straits Times.

The police also said they are opening an inquiry paper on the discovery of the money, Bernama reported.

Hussein urged the owner of the bag to come forward with evidence to substantiate their claim to Petaling Jaya police station.

"If no one claims this money, we will hand it over to the court for further action," he said.

