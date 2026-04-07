Malaysia confirms tanker safely transited Strait of Hormuz after Anwar's call with Iran

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (April 7) confirmed that a Malaysia-bound crude oil tanker has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said that the previously stranded vessel has been granted "safe passage".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to confirm that one of the seven Malaysian-owned commercial vessels previously stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the evolving regional situation has been granted safe passage and is currently proceeding to its final destination," the statement said.

It added that the positive outcome was a result of high-level diplomatic engagements, including telephone conversations between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 26, and between Malaysia Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamad bin Haji Hasan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on March 24.

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The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of freedom of navigation, safety and security of maritime passage, in accordance with international law, adding that dialogue and diplomatic engagement are important when addressing regional challenges and maintaining peace and stability.

On April 6, AsiaOne quoted the Iranian embassy in Malaysia as saying that the first Malaysia-bound ship — Ocean Thunder — has passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

The information was corroborated with maritime automatic identification system data presented on various ship tracking platforms, including VesselFinder.

Checks indicate that the transit was completed at around 5.15pm on April 5.

Ocean Thunder, chartered by Petco, is reportedly loaded with about one million barrels of Iraqi crude, and is scheduled to reach Pengerang in Malaysia on April 17.

Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex is a megaproject development in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Petco is a unit of Malaysian state energy company Petronas.

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