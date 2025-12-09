Woman, 20, dies after car plunges into river in Johor

A 20-year-old female driver died after losing control of her car and plunging into Sungai Muar in Johor on Monday (Dec 8).

She had been driving alone to a recreation centre, reported the New Straits Times.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Jahairi Shukor said the station received a call for help at 3.48pm.

A total of 10 firefighters from Tangkak as well as Muar Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene, Jahairi told The Star.

The rescuers found the woman trapped in the car and managed to extricate her.

But they were unable to resuscitate her and she was pronounced dead on the spot.

The woman's body has been handed over to the police for investigation, said Jahairi.

[[nid:726270]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com