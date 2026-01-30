Woman arrested over assault on 2 restaurant workers in Malaysia; damages cost over $14k

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked and injured two employees at a restaurant in Ipoh, Perak.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Jan 28) at about 6.30am, when the 29-year-old suspect asked one of the restaurant workers to transfer money into her bank account, reported news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

When the staff member refused, the woman reportedly became aggressive, punching and kicking him before stabbing another employee with a fork.

Ipoh district police chief Abang Zainal Abidin confirmed that police received a call from the restaurant owner, a 38-year-old man, at 6.31am, reported Bernama.

"Initial investigations found that the restaurant owner was at the premises at the time and reported that a rampage had occurred involving a 29-year-old woman who was believed to be dissatisfied with payment arrangements at the restaurant," he said.

Police added that the woman acted aggressively, taking food and slapping one employee in the face, before injuring another in the chest and using a meat cleaver to smash restaurant equipment.

She was also reported to have handed out food to other customers for free and taken around RM400 from the cash register.

As a result of the incident, the victims sustained injuries to their mouths, cheeks and chest, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The restaurant owner reportedly suffered losses estimated at RM45,400 (S$14,602).

The woman is believed to have recently received psychiatric treatment.

"The suspect who was arrested is also believed to have been released from Taiping Hospital after receiving psychiatric treatment," said Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin.

She has since been sent to another hospital for observation, reported FMT.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324, 427 and 380 of the Penal Code for causing hurt with a weapon, mischief and theft.

[[nid:727130]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com