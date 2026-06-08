Woman arrested after daughter, 8, dies and son, 10, suffers serious injuries in fall from 12th floor apartment in JB

A 37-year-old Indonesian woman has been arrested after her eight-year-old daughter died and her 10-year-old son suffered serious injuries after the two fell from an apartment building in Tampoi, Johor Bahru, on Sunday (June 7).

The incident occurred at about 8am when the siblings reportedly fell from the 12th floor and landed on a lower level near the swimming pool, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Johor police chief Rahaman Arsad said police received a report on the incident at about 8.30am.

The girl succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital, while her brother sustained severe injuries and remains in the intensive care unit.

Acting on information gathered during investigations, police arrested the children's mother at about noon on the same day to assist in investigations.

Rahaman added that the suspect has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

"The suspect was brought before the magistrate's court today for a remand order to assist investigations," he said.

In a post shared on Threads after the incident, an eyewitness claimed that the children's mother was in the shower when she heard screams from neighbours and emerged with her hair still wet.

Another eyewitness noted that one of the children was seen clinging tightly to some objects before falling, reported Sin Chew Daily.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com