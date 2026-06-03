Woman arrested after allegedly throwing newborn from 10th floor of JB flat

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly throwing her newborn child out of a 10th floor flat in Johor Bahru.

She was arrested at around 12pm on Tuesday (June 2) at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, reported Malaysian media The Star.

"Investigations showed that the newborn baby was still alive when she was allegedly thrown from the 10th floor, resulting in her death," said Johor acting police chief deputy commissioner Hoo Chuan Huat.

Hoo added that police were alerted to the case after receiving a report about a baby's body found in a parking area of a JB flat at about 2.40pm on May 2.

According to him, the woman is the baby's biological mother and she has no prior criminal records.

The case has been referred to the Johor prosecution office, and the woman will be charged in court on Wednesday for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

If convicted, she will face a jail term of up to 30 years and may also be fined.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com