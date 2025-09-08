Woman charged with assault after attempting to hug Perak Sultan

The 41-year-old woman who tried to hug Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during state-level National Day celebrations on Aug 31 has been charged with assault under Section 352 of the Malaysian Penal Code on Monday (Sept 8).

Nurhaswani Afni Mohamad Zorki was reportedly charged with using criminal force against Sultan Nazrin at about 8.20am on Aug 31, in front of the Ipoh City Hall building where state-level celebrations were held for Malaysia's National Day.

She had rushed towards the Sultan on stage while the state anthem was being played and attempted to hug him then. Security personnel intervened and escorted her away.

According to Malay Mail, no plea was recorded from Nurhaswani in court on Monday (Sept 8) as she was found to be suffering from schizophrenia during the investigation and detention process.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan ordered the woman to be sent to Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta for a month's observation, and also set Oct 8 for the next mention of the case, reported The Star.

She will then undergo further examinations and monitoring to determine if she is indeed suffering from the illness and whether she was of sound mind at the time of the incident, according to Malay Mail.

No bail was offered by the prosecution.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin had earlier said after the incident that Nurhaswani was found to have previous drug-related cases and was also under psychiatric supervision.

The offence of assault carries a fine of up to RM1,000 (about S$305), three months in jail, or both.

[[nid:722324]]

editor@asiaone.com