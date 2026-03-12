Woman found dead in Johor Bahru hotel room with 14 stab wounds

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds across her body in a Johor Bahru hotel room.

Local police were alerted to the death at around 5.30am on Wednesday (March 11), said Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat in a statement on the same day.

The 37-year-old victim, a foreigner, is believed to have been a sex worker and was allegedly killed between 1.30am and 5.30am at a hotel in Taman Maju Jaya.

"The victim sustained 11 stab wounds to the chest, one on the neck, one on the right index finger, and one on her right arm," Assistant Commissioner Raub said.

He said that the suspect, believed to be a foreign man, fled the scene after the incident.

AC Raub said the police have yet to find the weapon used and that the motive for the alleged murder is being investigated.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years, with at least twelve strokes of the cane.

dana.leong@asiaone.com