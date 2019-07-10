Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop

PHOTO: Facebook/Erny Hayati
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Pick the unblemished ones, the heavy ones, the sweet ones — that's how our mothers taught us to choose the best fruits of the batch, as long as they aren't pre-packaged.

Though, it appears that not everyone got the memo that not all fruits are free for picking.

In a video shared on Facebook last Friday (Oct 4), a lady in Kuala Lumpur's AEON mall was filmed opening five different boxes of strawberries from a supermarket's shelf, meticulously picking the nicest fruit out of each box before repackaging her loot into a new box.

This apparently went on for more than five minutes, according to video's uploader, Erny Hayati.

The post has since gotten over 600 shares at the time of writing, but was removed on Monday afternoon. 

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Erny documents in her post how she had tried to inform a staff member to stop the lady's actions. However, the staff merely told her, "I don't know, I just take care of the grapes." It was only after Erny escalated the matter to AEON's staff did a relevant staff member confront the woman.

Despite being told to stop, the woman waved them off and continued to choose her strawberries, reasoning with the staff saying: "Oh this fruit is not nice, they're not sellable."

In an attempt to seek a compromise, the staff asked to weigh her new box of strawberries so they could charge her accordingly. Not only did she become irritable, but she also ignored the staff in favour of picking more fruits.

"She made it seem like a wet market," Erny wrote.

She proceeded to complain about how the lady allegedly took more strawberries than she was charged for, as prices on the boxes were tagged according to their weight. 

Netizens were equally, if not more upset, at the woman. Some even went on to share similarly outrageous incidents of fellow shoppers caught trying to skimp on paying, whether by peeling garlic cloves before weighing them, or by topping up a bottle of detergent with another.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia viral Facebook shopping

TRENDING

That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Road
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES