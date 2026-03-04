Woman finds live maggots in fried chicken at Malaysia bazaar; netizens raise food safety concerns

A woman who bought food at a Ramadan bazaar in Malaysia in an attempt to support local stallholders was shocked to discover live maggots in her fried chicken.

In a video posted on her TikTok account on February 23, the woman expressed disappointment over what she described as poor food quality standards among some stallholders.

"Very sad and disappointed that some stallholders are dishonest. We buy with money, not for free. I didn't want to cook today because I wanted to support the stallholders, but I never expected this would be what I received," she said.

"Don't push cleanliness and food quality aside just because you want to make a quick profit."

According to the post's caption, the bazaar is believed to be located in Taman Jana in Taiping, Perak.

While she felt upset over the incident, the woman added that she was thankful her son had spotted the pests before eating the fried chicken.

"This is not only a loss of money, but it has also spoiled a family's mood while breaking fast," she said, adding that she had paid via QR code, which could serve as proof of purchase.

"I really don't spend my money on food like this. Hopefully it will serve as a lesson for other traders too."

@naziana_nazeri Sihat² ulat nya tengah menariii 😅 Niat hati hari ni memang tak nak masak sebab nak support peniaga Bazar Taman Jana konon . Tapi tak sangka pula, ini "rezeki" yang saya dapat. Sedih dan kecewa sangat bila peniaga tak jujur macam ni. Tolonglah peniaga, kalau nak niaga tu biar ada keberkatan. Kita beli guna duit, bukan minta percuma. Janganlah sebab nak untung cepat, kebersihan dan kualiti makanan tolak tepi. Ni bukan setakat rugi duit, tapi dah spoil mood nak berbuka puasa satu keluarga! Aku memang tak halalkan duit ku untuk makanan macam ni. Moga jadi pengajaran buat peniaga lain juga. nasib la anak Ku Belum makan lagi ayam tu..bukak² dia jerit mamaaaa ! Ada ulat ! 😤 Yang komen jangan Komen "sbb tu aku tk rajin nak mmbeli di bazaar" itu Kau bukan aku..Aku punya duit tak mintak duit Kau haa .aku tengah spoil mood ni 😅 Nasib ada bestie baik hati hantar lauk n Nasi . thankyou bestiee kuu 😌 📍 Lokasi: Bazar Taman Jana, Taiping. (Sila hati-hati ya semua kalau nak membeli). #bazartamanjana #taipingperak #kamuntingperak #boikotpeniagatakjujur #ramadan2026 ♬ original sound - naziee

In the comments section, several netizens raised concerns about food safety, while others advised her to seek a refund.

"Go back and ask them for a refund. You can also file a report at a clinic. You can say you have eaten contaminated food and the clinic will provide treatment," one user wrote.

"My brother bought fried chicken in the morning. The chicken was still hot on the outside. It tasted fine at first, but then he saw the bones were full of worms. He vomited," one commenter shared.

Another user suggested that the food may have been left exposed.

"This food may have been in the open without being sealed. Flies could have laid eggs, which would turn into maggots if the food was left out for too long. I hope people will be more careful when buying exposed food," the user wrote.

