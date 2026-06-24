'I wish it was just a dream': Woman in Malaysia grieves as husband dies in accident while travelling to Singapore for new job

A woman in Malaysia is grieving for her husband after he died in an accident on Tuas Second Link on Monday morning (June 22), according to Facebook posts by the deceased's family.

Seah Poo Guan, 31, was reportedly on his way to Singapore to start his new job as a deliveryman when the incident happened, China Press reported.

Facebook user Charlotte Lee, who claims to be a relative of Seah, shared multiple dashcam videos of the incident.

But it is not clear how the accident happened, despite the footage provided.

In one, a white lorry can be seen driving past when it abruptly hits a bump as it goes forward, leaving behind shattered pieces of a motorcycle.

A separate video shows the lorry driver exiting the vehicle and walking behind it to take a look, before allegedly driving off.

Loss and grief

Lee said in the post: "A precious life has been lost. A family has lost a son, a husband, a father, and a brother."

In a post around 3am on Tuesday, Seah's wife, Shannon Chong, wrote in Mandarin: "I wish it was just a dream.

"My good husband, who so lovingly cared for me and our child — you don't have to work hard anymore. You can take a long vacation now."

"I'll take good care of Mini," she promised, likely referring to their nearly two-year-old child.

Her sentiment was shared by user Juner Seah, who claimed to be Seah's sister.

"How I wish this to be a dream," she wrote in Mandarin. "I really can't accept this as a fact.

"Have a good journey — you can finally rest."

Lorry did not hit anyone, transport company says

According to a statement released by Iskandar Puteri police, Seah was thrown from his vehicle after being hit by a car and colliding with a multi-purpose vehicle who had stopped due to traffic, Oriental Daily reported.

He was pronounced dead at scene by paramedics.

But police reportedly stated that Seah was not run over by any vehicle.

Responding to queries from Shin Min Daily News, an unnamed Malaysian transport company that reportedly owns the lorry involved in the incident said it did not hit anyone.

"The driver did hear a sound from behind, so he got out to check," the publication quoted the company spokesman as saying.

"He left after finding that it was unrelated to the lorry, so it was not a hit-and-run."

The driver will report to the police station to provide a statement on Thursday and it will cooperate with investigations, the report said.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com