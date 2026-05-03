Malaysia woman jumps out of moving car after driver allegedly watches her through rearview mirror

A 25-year-old woman jumped out of a moving vehicle in Klang, Malaysia, after claiming that the driver was watching her which made her feel uncomfortable and anxious.

The incident occurred around 9.30am on Friday (May 1), Malaysian news outlets reported.

Dashcam footage of the incident circulating online shows a red car travelling on the road when the door suddenly opens on the right side and the woman tumbles out of the vehicle and onto the road.

The car stops as she is seen grabbing her fallen items before heading back towards the car. A passing motorcycle also stops next to the car to help her.

In a statement on Saturday, North Klang police chief S. Vijaya Rao said the 47-year-old driver, who was ferrying two local female passengers, filed a police report after the incident on May 1.

"One of the female passengers (suddenly) opened the rear right-side door and jumped out while the vehicle was still moving.

"The complainant immediately stopped the vehicle and found that she had sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident," said the police chief.

He added that the driver lodged a report for self-protection.

Investigations revealed that the woman was apparently anxious and feared for her safety as the driver had been allegedly watching her through the rearview mirror without reason, reported New Straits Times.

The driver later reportedly cancelled the trip and she was sent to a nearby clinic for treatment with the help of a passing motorcyclist.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the passenger to assist in investigation.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com