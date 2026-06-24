'I genuinely feel sick watching this': Cameron Highlands visitor slammed online for repeatedly pulling sheep's fleece

A woman has been accused online of animal cruelty after she was filmed repeatedly tugging at the woolly coat of a sheep at a tourist attraction in Malaysia's Cameron Highlands.

The videos were posted on social media platforms Threads by ppc.ppc_pc, who said the incident occurred at a tourist farm called The Sheep Sanctuary on June 19.

The post has been viewed more than two million times and attracted some 2,800 comments as at Tuesday (June 23) from netizens upset by the woman's mistreatment of the animal.

In several clips, the woman is seen alternating between pulling at the animal's fleece and patting it.

She appears to have plucked out a few hairs from the sheep's coat at one point, and the animal is seen lunging at her and her male companion throughout the interaction, tossing its head in the air.

The woman then approaches the sheep and swats its behind, prompting it to charge at her.

In another video, the animal is seen attacking after the woman yanks its coat again.

A third video shows the woman reaching out to grab its ears just as it ducks its head.

Decrying the actions of the woman and her companion, ppc.ppc_pc called them "pathetic" in the viral post.

"The man had also tried to pinch the sheep's ears but did not succeed," the user further alleged.

"I genuinely feel sick watching this. Such a cruel and inhumane act. No animal deserves to be treated this way," one netizen expressed.

Another added: "Shame on you."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com