Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Selangor while walking home; police investigating

Police are investigating after a woman in her early 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted by a stranger while walking home from work in Selangor, on Tuesday (June 9).

CCTV footage of the incident posted on Facebook shows a man in a red shirt grabbing her from behind.

His hands appear to cover her mouth as she struggles to free herself, before he flees the scene.

In a statement on June 10, Shah Alam district police chief Sarudin Samah said the victim lodged a report at around 9pm on the day of the incident, according to the New Straits Times.

He added that the incident occurred around 7.10pm when she was walking alone through a secluded lane in a residential area.

"The victim was suddenly approached from behind by an unidentified man wearing a red shirt and black trousers. The suspect hugged her, covered her mouth, and proceeded to kiss and molest her," said Sarudin.

Sarudin added that the suspect fled the scene after the incident and that the victim did not suffer any financial loss, reported Oriental Daily.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

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