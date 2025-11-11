Woman throws coffee at Zus Coffee barista in Malaysia, company responds

Malaysian coffee chain Zus Coffee has said it is investigating an altercation which erupted between a customer and barista at one of their outlets, after a video showing a coffee cup being thrown at the latter went viral.

It is unclear at which outlet the incident occurred.

In a 14-second TikTok video uploaded on Monday (Nov 10), the barista is seen waving her hand and repeatedly telling the customer in Mandarin to "get out".

"Why should I leave? I'm spending money here!" the female customer responds angrily from behind the camera. She empties the contents of her drink on the counter before hurling the cup at the barista, who picks up the cup and tosses it back.

The customer is heard uttering an expletive and as she sends the cup flying towards the barista and her co-worker.

According to the video caption, the customer was allegedly dissatisfied with the slow service and confronted the barista. The post also alleged that the barista had raised her middle finger at the customer.

The clip has since garnered over 2.4 million views and more than 5,800 comments on TikTok, with many netizens appearing to take the barista's side in the argument.

In a statement on Nov 10, Zus Coffee stated that it was investigating the incident.

The company also appeared to take the barista's side, stating that it is "standing with [her]".

"At Zus Coffee, our employees and the communities we serve are at the heart of everything we do. We are aware of a video circulating online involving an interaction that occurred at one of our outlets yesterday.

"Since the incident occurred, we have taken the necessary steps to conduct a thorough investigation and we are standing with our Zurista through this time. Working in retail isn't always easy, and things should never have escalated the way they did. At the end of the day, we're all only humans doing our best," wrote the company.

It also shared that the employee is "recovering from [the] incident" and requested that the public refrain from reposting videos showing her identity.

Zus Coffee also clarified in the comments section that speculations claiming that the barista was terminated are untrue.

