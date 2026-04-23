Over 155,000 Malaysian civil servants WFH, save 334,000 litres of fuel: Minister

Since a work-from-home (WFH) policy began for some 155,000 civil servants on April 15, about 334,000 litres of fuel have been saved, said Malaysia's Minister for Communications Fahmi Fadzli on Wednesday (April 22).

Fahmi, who is also the Malaysian government's spokesperson, gave this update after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"From April 15 until yesterday (April 21), it is estimated that there have been savings of about 334,000 litres of fuel, equivalent to RM678,000 (S$218,000)," he said.

Chief Secretary to the Government Shamshul Azri Abu Bakar has been asked to gather similar data from the private sector to gauge potential nationwide savings if flexible working arrangements are expanded, added Fahmi.

According to Malaysia's Ministry of Finance, the country consumes about 700,000 barrels of oil a day, or about twice the 350,000 it produces daily.

To prevent energy wastage, government buildings have also switched to a low-power state with dimmer lights and less lifts in operation.

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editor@asiaone.com