Work stress linked to LGBT lifestyle, says Malaysia's religious affairs minister

Work-related stress, social influences and a lack of religious practice can contribute to "LGBT-related behaviour", one Malaysian minister indicated recently, sparking backlash online.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan stated this on Monday (Jan 26), in a written parliamentary reply to a member of parliament.

The MP, Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, had asked for the latest data and statistics on trends related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) issues in Malaysia.

She also wanted to know the main factors contributing to an increase in LGBT cases in Malaysia.

In his reply, Dr Zulkifli cited a 2017 study by Sulaiman et al, stating that several factors may influence an individual's involvement in what he described as an LGBT lifestyle.

These include social influences, sexual experiences, work-related stress and other personal factors, reported media outlet New Straits Times.

"The study emphasised that a combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behaviour," wrote Dr Zulkifli.

He added, however, that there are no official statistics on the size of the LGBT population in the country.

"Comprehensive data on the number of LGBT people in Malaysia remains limited," he wrote.

His comments — in particular linking work stress to involvement in the LGBT community — has triggered much discussion and derision online.

"Work stress may turn you gay?" one user on X questioned, with the statement also used in a headline by The Daily Express Malaysia.

"By this logic, I'm genuinely shocked my entire office isn't gay by now," another social media user was quoted by South China Morning Post as saying.

"Yes, maybe somebody needs to tell my husband and I that we have probably turned gay by now after 25 years in corporate, but we just don't know it yet," said another.

Wrote a Facebook user: "If I wanna check with my colleague if [he] feels stress out, should I just ask, 'Are you gay, bro?'"

Others saw a bright side to the comment.

"Ok lah, can use this reason to promote work-life balance," one Reddit user wrote.

135 LGBT-related arrests from 2022

According to The Star, in his reply to another MP's question, Dr Zulkifli stated that a total of 135 cases involving LGBT elements have resulted in arrests over the last four years.

MP Rosol Wahid had also asked about the number of individuals who have been reformed to ensure they do not engage in LGBT activities again.

To this, Dr Zukifli responded that the government "is always attentive to matters related to Islam, especially the enforcement of Syariah criminal offences such as men impersonating women".

He stated that such individuals "suspected of involvement but lacking sufficient evidence" will be given advice, counselling, or instructed to attend awareness and rehabilitation courses, "on offences that are contrary to morals and religious teachings".

