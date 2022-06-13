Wrong place, wrong time: Driver without license crashes car into woman at petrol station in Malaysia

When most of us visit a petrol station, it's likely because our vehicles are in desperate need of fuel and for some, it's also an opportunity to purchase some snacks at their nearest convenience store for the road.

For one woman however, what was supposed to be an uneventful trip to the petrol station almost ended up costing her life.

In a 30-second video clip uploaded by Facebook user @Funtasticko.net last Friday (June 10), a 52-year-old woman dressed in a red T-shirt and dark-coloured pants was seen making payment at the counter of a petrol station in Sabah after refuelling her car, reported Malaysia's The Star.

However, a red Proton Exora car parked behind her suddenly lunched forwards and rammed into her with great force while she was waiting at the counter.

The video showed the woman slammed onto the glass panes of the counter before she fell and landed on her stomach.

A uniformed worker behind the counter stopped what she was doing and went to check if she was okay.

Two passers-by nearby also rushed to the woman's aid, with one of them later holding onto the car as he led it away, in case the driver loses control once more.

Strangers helping the woman was caught up in the unfortunate accidents.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Funtasticko.net

According to Malaysia's Daily Express Online, Tawau police chief Asst Comm Jasmin Hussin said that the victim fortunately sustained only cuts and scrapes to her legs.

The counter at the petrol station was badly damaged however.

Jasmin that the victim had just finished refuelling her car at about 9.30am on June 5 and was getting ready to leave when the incident occured.

"After starting the engine, she (driver) stepped on the accelerator thinking it was the brake, causing the car to shoot forward and crash into the victim," said Jasmin as he described how the incident occured.

According to Malaysia's The Rakyat Post, the police also found that the female driver did not have a driving license.

Jasmin later added that the driver did not suffer any injuries and the incident is being further investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged the public not to speculate on the incident after the video started circulating on social media platforms.

