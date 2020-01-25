Wuhan virus: Three confirmed cases in Malaysia related to Singapore's first patient

Three people in Malaysia have been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus, Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today (Jan 25), marking the first cases of the potentially deadly disease in the country.

The three Chinese citizens, who entered Malaysia via Johor Baru, are the wife and grandchildren of a 66-year-old man from Wuhan, who is currently being treated in Singapore for the same virus.

The three patients have since been transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, said Datuk Seri Dzulkefly.

The patients were said to have boarded a plane from Guangzhou to Singapore on Jan 20.

The 66-year-old man and his son tested positive for the virus and were admitted to hospital in Singapore on January 22.

There were a total of nine people in the group who were travelling together with the first male patient: his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and another family of four comprising husband and wife and two children.

They were quarantined upon arrival in Johor while awaiting test results for the virus. Initial tests had found that they were not experiencing fever or any other symptoms.

