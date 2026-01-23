'You only watched quietly': Malaysian woman leaves letter alleging abuse by dad and stepmother before dying of cancer

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman lost her battle with cancer on Sunday (Jan 18), but left behind a note alleging long-term abuse by her father and stepmother.

Wang Qiuyue's letter was uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 21) "according to her last wishes", said her sister.

In the post, her sister attached a photo of Wang in her hospital bed holding up the letter that she had signed off on Jan 9.

In the letter addressed to her father, Wang questioned his love for her and alleged that she had endured physical and mental abuse every day since moving home to Sibu after treatment in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition to physical abuse, Wang alleged that her stepmother would not allow her and her sister to use facilities like the bathroom and kitchen in the house.

"You knew all of this. You only watched quietly, but didn't say anything," she wrote, saying that her father's attitude changed after he remarried.

She accused her father of condoning the abuse, adding that her stepmother "cursed (her) to die quickly".

"I hope you treat your children well after I leave," Wang wrote.

Evidence of abuse uploaded

Wang's sister made a separate Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 23), with photos and videos from Wang's phone.

"I have decided to make this information public, not for hype, not for emotional vent, but for everyone to understand. Every experience written in my sister's letter are not empty allegations, but are supported by real background and specific events," the sister wrote.

One of the photos shows a notice put up by their stepmother, warning them not to use the bathroom, as mentioned in Wang's letter.

Another video shows the stepmother breaking the lock on Wang's bedroom door and looking through her belongings. A caption on the video also states that all the locks in the house were broken by their stepmother.

Wang's allegations of her stepmother sneaking into her house and taking items were also confirmed in a third video showing CCTV footage of her kitchen at 6am, when her father and stepmother allegedly stole all her utensils and dishes.

Police investigating

The Malaysian police said that the deceased had filed a police report alleging that she had been neglected and abused by her family members for the past 13 years, reported China Press.

Sibu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli reportedly said on Thursday (Jan 22) that they received a report last December from a woman who later died of cancer, in which she alleged neglect and abuse by her family since 2013.

The police said they are investigating the case under the Child Act.

