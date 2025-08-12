Young Malaysian couple on holiday in Cameron Highlands killed after motorbike crashes along bend

A young Malaysian couple riding home after a short trip to Cameron Highlands died after their motorcycle skidded and crashed on a rainy Thursday (Aug 7).

Chen Baojun (transliteration), 19, and his girlfriend Zhong Shanen, 16, were travelling down the winding mountain road when Chen lost control of the bike while going round a bend, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Their friends, who were riding another bike behind, crashed into a ditch after swerving to avoid them.

At Chen's funeral wake held in Sungai Petani, Kedah, his father told reporters he only found out that his son had gone to Cameron Highlands when the boy asked for money to book a hotel room and extend their trip on Aug 6.

"He asked me for RM100 (S$30.40), telling me a room is RM90 per night.

"I was worried he didn’t have enough money, so I transferred an extra RM50 and also reminded him to ride carefully when he went down the mountain the next day," the father told China Press.

Chen's mother added that it was her son’s first long-distance trip on his bike, and the audio system technician had likely not told his parents about it as he was afraid they would forbid him to go.

Zhong's aunt told the media at her wake that they were also unaware the teenager was travelling to Cameron Highlands with her boyfriend.

Before her cortege left for cremation on Aug 11, Zhong’s grief-stricken father said the family is still finding it difficult to accept the girl’s death, according to Oriental Daily.

A photo posted on Instagram by Zhong on Aug 6 showed the couple posing on a motorcycle with their helmets on.

"Our first trip," the caption read.

'Be careful': Last words to friend

Chen's friend Luo Zhongcheng (transliteration), who had crashed into the ditch in the accident, told Sin Chew Daily on Aug 11 that he and Chen initially thought of driving a car to Cameron Highlands but decided not to because of traffic congestion and parking concerns.

"It's a decision I deeply regret," said Luo.

On the day of the accident, Chen had told Luo that his bike felt "jammed" when making turns.

Luo added that the two motorcyclists slowed down to a speed of between 50km/h and 60km/h due to the wet road conditions, but Chen’s bike suddenly skidded and overturned while going downhill.

Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported that their motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic and was hit by a lorry.

Luo recounted: "I saw that he and Shanen were thrown onto the road and quickly ran over. Chen’s finger moved slightly, and he told me, 'Cheng, be careful', before he passed on."

The 19-year-old injured both his legs and his left hand in the crash while his girlfriend who was riding pillion suffered minor injuries to her left foot.

Luo also added that the incident has affected him mentally, and he does not dare to ride motorbikes anymore.

[[nid:720099]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com