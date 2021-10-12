'Your rider is preparing the food': Delivery man makes roti canai himself after long wait at Malaysia eatery

Frustrated after waiting too long to pick up an order, a Foodpanda delivery rider decided to step in and prepare the food himself at an eatery in Selangor, Malaysia.

A viral TikTok video shared on Oct 6 — with more than 330,000 views — shows user broarifffff filming the rider making roti canai, or better known as roti prata, at the restaurant.

In the 11-second clip, the man filming the hilarious moment shared that the delivery rider stepped in to prepare the food himself after reportedly waiting too long to pick up an order.

In the comments, netizens are amused and full of praise at the lengths the dedicated Foodpanda rider went to fulfil an order.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok

While a food delivery man going beyond his job scope might seem out of the ordinary, a viral video on TikTok shared in August shows a kind-hearted Foodpanda rider helping an elderly stall owner in Penang to make roti canai for customers while waiting for his order.

Speaking to reporters from Malay Mail, Khairul Mustafa, 24, shared that he used to help his parents at their roti canai stand during his school breaks and weekends.

chingshijie@asiaone.com