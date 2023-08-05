'Zero tolerance for offensive items': Shopee removes listing allegedly selling access to child porn on Telegram in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - E-commerce platform Shopee has removed a listing that allegedly sold access to a Telegram group sharing child pornography for just RM39.99 (S$11.80).

"We immediately removed this listing from our platform as soon as we became aware of this matter," a Shopee spokesman said in a statement.

"We have permanently banned the associated seller account."

The company said it is now reviewing its site to protect users from such listings.

"We are also investigating the individuals involved and have reported this to the police," it said.

The issue was highlighted by Mr Adil Hidayat in a post on the Pendakwah Teknologi Facebook page yesterday after he was alerted about it by another user.

Mr Adil said he purchased it to verify if the claim was true so he could alert the authorities, adding that the seller contacted him and shared an invite to a Telegram group.

"The sellers only asked if I knew what the group was for, then said I could copy the Telegram group link and search on Google," he said.

Within the Telegram group, Mr Adil claimed to have seen material on child pornography.

He added that the group admin also provided access to other similar groups in Telegram.

The group Adil was given access to has 35 members with a VIP Club profile photo.

"It's alarming, just RM40 for unlimited access," he said.

He added that he posted the notice so the authorities could stop the group's activities.

He also tagged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, the police, and communications and digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

"I was mad (and anguished) until I didn't know what to say...I have a child. I feel we are not in a safe place anymore," he said.

According to Mr Adil, the seller had over 800 followers, 21 listed products, and a six-year history on the platform.

A similar listing was also found on another e-commerce platform.

Shopee said it employs a range of automated and manual screening processes to identify and block such listings.

However, sellers often employ specific keywords or codes to evade detection.

"At Shopee, we are committed to providing all our users with a safe, reliable and enjoyable shopping experience, and we have zero tolerance for selling offensive items on our platform.

"We require our sellers to adhere to our policies as well as local government regulations, and we take stern action against sellers who do not comply," a Shopee spokesman said.

The issue of access to content depicting or related to child pornography on e-commerce platforms has previously been raised by users on social media.

In June, netizens called out Shopee for allowing sex dolls with child-like features to be sold on its platform.

The issue was highlighted by a user on social media platform Twitter (now known as X), who shared screenshots showing the items priced at up to RM1,500.

One doll, in particular, wore a girls' primary school uniform in Malaysia.

Shopee said they removed the listings and permanently banned the sellers' accounts.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.