1 key ratio to check before you buy your next dividend stock

Investors in Singapore have a huge benefit from untaxed dividends.

That makes our local stock market one of the best places to build a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

However, not every stock is worthy of your investment dollars.

To help separate the wheat from the chaff, there is one simple ratio I look at to get a better handle of the attractiveness of the dividend stock: the payout ratio

A SIMPLE RATIO TO WATCH

The common goal of a dividend investor is to build a steady stream of reliable income.

As such, we want to make sure that the companies that we invest in can afford to support the dividend that it is currently paying.

To do so, we can check if these companies are paying its dividends using cash that it generates from its operations.

And that's where the payout ratio comes in.