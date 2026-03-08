10 best personal loans in Singapore with lowest interest rates (March 2026)

If you're in urgent need of money, but are too paiseh to borrow from your family and friends, your best bet is probably a personal loan.

With a personal loan, you borrow cash from a bank or financial institution and pay them back in fixed instalments over an agreed period. But you'd typically need to meet a couple of eligibility requirements before you get it approved. Stuff like your income and credit history.

In this article, I'll break down the key terms you'll come across frequently while browsing loan listings — plus highlight the best personal loans currently available in Singapore.

Note: Interest rates are approximate and may vary based on individual credit profiles and prevailing market conditions. Please consult the respective banks for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

1. At a glance: Best personal loans in Singapore (March 2026)

Here are the current starting interest rates on offer from the most popular personal loan providers in Singapore. We'll use the example of a Singapore citizen earning $3,500 a month, who wants to borrow $10,000 and repay it over three years.

Personal loan Interest rate and EIR Processing fee Monthly repayment Eligibility DBS/POSB Personal Loan 1.48 per cent (EIR from 3.22 per cent) 1 per cent ~$290 Singaporean/PR (permanent resident)

Foreigners with Cashline/credit card

Min. $20,000 annual income

Existing DBS/POSB customers Trust Instant Loan 1.56 per cent (EIR from 3.34 per cent) 0 per cent ~$291 Singapore citizen/PR: $30,000

Foreigner: $60,000

Must have Trust credit card CIMB Personal Loan 1.60 per cent (EIR from 3.07 per cent) 0 per cent ~$291 Singapore citizen/PR: $20,000

Malaysian (residing in Singapore): $30,000 UOB Personal Loan 1.00 per cent (EIR from 1.90 per cent) 0 per cent ~$289 Singapore citizen/PR: $30,000

UOB credit card/CashPlus customer Standard Chartered CashOne 1.08 per cent (EIR from 2.09 per cent) 0 per cent ~$287 Singapore citizen/PR: $30,000

Foreigner (with EP): $90,000 GXS FlexiLoan 1.08 per cent (EIR 2.02 per cent) 0 per cent ~$302 Singapore citizen/PR: $20,000 HSBC Personal Loan 1.80 per cent (EIR 3.50 per cent) 0 per cent ~$293 Singaporean/PR: $30,000 (salaried)

$40,000 (self-employed)

Foreigner (with EP): $60,000 Citi Quick Cash w/ Ready Credit (New Customers) 3.45 per cent (EIR 6.50 per cent) 0 per cent ~$307 Singaporean/PR: $30,000

Foreigner: $42,000

New Citi card/Ready Credit holders only OCBC ExtraCash Personal Loan 5.43 per cent (EIR 11.47 per cent) $100 ($20,000 to $30,000) $200 or 2 per cent (>$30,000) ~$382 Singaporean/PR 21+: $20,000

Foreigner 21+: $45,000 MariBank Instant Loan 1.28 per cent (EIR from 1.92 per cent) 0 per cent ~$293 Singaporean/PR

Age 21+

Min. annual income $30,000 and up

2. Hold up. What do interest rate, EIR and processing fees mean?

There's quite a bit of jargon here, so let's go through some points of confusion that may be swimming around in your head.

Interest rates Notice that interest rates are quoted as "from X per cent" instead of being stated simply as "X%"? That's because personal loans are pretty dynamic as they all depend on factors such as your credit history and the loan amount. EIR EIR stands for Effective Interest Rate. Taking into consideration other fees (like processing fee; see next point) and the loan repayment schedule, it is a more accurate reflection of the cost of borrowing than the advertised interest rates. Processing fees This is the main hidden cost of personal loans and is worth highlighting. The processing fee is deducted from the principal — meaning, for a $10,000 loan with a $100 (or 1 per cent) processing fee, you get only $9,900 in cash. As a borrower, you might not "feel" it, but it does eat into your funds and increase the cost of borrowing.

Now, let's walk through the 10 featured personal loan packages.

3. DBS/POSB Personal Loan

The DBS/POSB personal loan is only open to existing DBS/POSB customers. If you already have (1) a DBS/POSB Cashline account or have a DBS/POSB credit card and (2) credit your salary into a DBS or POSB deposit account, you can get the cash disbursed instantly.

The loan is open to Singaporeans and PRs, as well as foreigners with DBS/POSB Cashline or credit card accounts. You must be aged 21 to 70 years with a minimum annual income of $20,000 — this opens up DBS/POSB personal loans to include slightly older groups of people and lower income earners compared to other banks.

Like the Standard Chartered CashOne loan, you don't need to earn a regular salary to be eligible for this loan. Self-employed individuals and commission earners can also apply.

DBS's personal loan promises interest rates as low as 1.48 per cent. There is a processing fee of 1 per cent, bringing the lowest possible EIR to 3.22 per cent. Loan tenures of six months to five years are available.

Do note that these are the lowest possible rates and the actual interest rate depends on what DBS is prepared to extend to you.

4. Trust Instant Loan (Trust personal loan)

When they say "instant", they mean it. Trust's personal loan, called Trust Instant Loan, disburses cash to you in just 60 seconds with the Trust credit card.

This is how it works: You have a Trust credit card with a certain available credit balance at any one point in time. The Trust Instant Loan converts a portion of that balance into cash for you. Spend that cash on anything you want!

The Trust Instant Loan is open to all Trust customers. Given how it works, as I just explained above, you do need to have a Trust credit card to be eligible. But this isn't a bad thing-for one thing, it makes repaying the loan seamless.

Each month, you'll see your loan instalment charged to your credit card bill. To pay the instalment, simply pay through your credit card statement via your Trust App.

The Trust Instant Loan is also extra affordable with an interest rate starting from just 1.56 per cent p.a. (EIR from 3.34 per cent p.a.). They also charge no processing fees, annual fees, or the like. However, there is a 3 per cent early repayment fee on your remaining loan amount if you repay the rest of your loan early.

The Trust Instant Loan is open to Singapore citizens, PRs, and foreigners aged 21 to 65 years old. You could be a salaried worker, commission-based, or self-employed as long as your annual income is $30,000 for Singaporeans or $60,000 for foreigners.

5. CIMB Personal Loan

The CIMB Personal Loan is another personal loan that comes with no processing fees. Its interest rate comes in at 1.60 per cent p.a. (EIR 3.07 per cent p.a.), going neck and neck with Trust. You also get flexible loan tenure options of 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months.

As far as eligibility goes, the CIMB Personal Loan is fairly standard. It's open to Singapore citizens and Singapore PRs with a minimum annual income of $20,000, and to Malaysians earning at least $30,000 a year.

You'll also need to be 21 to 70 years old — that maximum age sits between the Citibank and DBS personal loan age limit. There's no prerequisite to have a CIMB Bank Account or CIMB credit card before you apply, so go ahead as long as you meet the criteria above.

Like any personal loan, you'll incur a penalty fee if you try to repay it early. For the CIMB Personal Loan, this fee is three per cent of the outstanding loan amount or $250, whichever is higher.

6. UOB Personal Loan

UOB's personal loan is only open to existing UOB credit cardholders or CashPlus customers who are Singaporeans, PRs aged 21 to 65. You'll also need to be a salaried worker earning at least $30,000 a year. Not an existing UOB customer? You'll have to get a UOB credit card or CashPlus to apply for a UOB Personal Loan.

The interest rate is from 1.00 per cent p.a. for loan periods of 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months, with a 1.93 per cent p.a. EIR.

While UOB used to only waive processing fees for loan periods 24 months and up, processing fees are now waived for all loan periods.

If you're an existing UOB customer, you can get instant approval when you apply for your personal loan online.

7. Standard Chartered CashOne

Standard Chartered CashOne personal loan is open to Singapore Citizens, PRs and foreigners with a Singapore Employment Pass aged 21 and above.

The barriers to entry for the Standard Chartered CashOne personal loan have gone up slightly. The minimum annual income requirements are now $30,000 for Singaporeans and PRs and $90,000 for foreigners. You also don't necessarily need to be a salaried worker to apply-Standard Chartered is cool with salaried employees, variable/commission-based employees, and even self-employed individuals.

You can apply for this personal loan online by signing in through Singpass and receive your loan disbursement within 15 minutes — it's super easy. There's no need to be an existing Standard Chartered customer to get this personal loan.

So, it's fast — but is it also affordable? Standard Chartered charges an initial annual fee of $199 (deducted from your approved loan) for any loan tenure between one to five years. From the second year onwards, you won't have to pay any more annual fees — unless you miss any instalments, in which case you will pay $50 in annual fees for that year. Plus the late payment fee of $100. If you pay your full monthly instalment on time for the first six months, you won't have to worry about late penalties. After that, you'll have the flexibility to pay just the minimum —whichever is lower: $50 or one per cent of your approved monthly principal.

So taking the $199 annual fee into consideration, I'd say CashOne is more worthwhile if you're taking out a big loan.

Interest rates are advertised as starting from 1.08 per cent, working out to an EIR of 2.09 per cent and above. In reality, interest rates are personalised, so yours might differ from this example.

8. HSBC Personal Loan

HSBC's personal loan is open to Singaporeans and PRs aged 21 to 65 years old with an annual income of $30,000 and above for salaried workers, and $40,000 for self-employed or commission-based workers. Foreigners must earn at least $60,000 a year and have an employment pass with at least six months' validity.

The best part about HSBC's personal loan is its long loan tenure of up to seven years — currently the longest loan tenure in Singapore. So if you need to borrow a large sum but can't afford high monthly repayments, HSBC's personal loan is definitely one you should consider.

HSBC has dropped their promotional interest rates even further now starting from 1.83 per cent p.a. with an EIR from 3.50 per cent p.a. with no processing fees. Remember, however, that actual interest rates will vary from person to person.

Another factor to consider is that HSBC's personal loan comes with an annual fee of $120, and only the first year's fee is waived. Don't miss your payments, or you'll be subject to a $120 late payment fee.

GXS is a digital bank that's 60 per cent owned by Grab and 40 per cent owned by Singtel. Now, don't be dissuaded by the idea of a digital bank. Like any regular bank, GXS offers customers a personal loan — and a pretty good one at that.

With a loan tenure between two and 60 months, GXS FlexiLoan instalment plan interest rates start from 1.08 per cent p.a., with an EIR of 2.02 per cent p.a due to a 1.80 per cent interest rebate promotion that they have going on. You simply have to enter the promo code, MSDEAL, when you apply for a minimum $10,000 loan with a 12-month tenure.

On top of all that, GXS FlexiLoan doesn't charge any annual, processing, early repayment or late fees — something almost unheard of when it comes to loans from your traditional banks. You heard that right, repay your loan early with no extra charges! However, GXS will charge you late interest if your repayments are late, so you won't get off scot-free.

One downside to the GXS FlexiLoan is that foreigners aren't eligible. It's only for Singapore Citizens and Singapore PRs between 21 and 65 years old. The minimum annual income is $20,000.

10. MariBank Instant Loan

The MariBank Instant Loan is a fully digital personal loan that focuses on speed and simplicity. It offers a starting interest rate of 1.29 per cent p.a. with an EIR from 1.92 per cent p.a., and there are no processing fees, which helps keep borrowing costs down.

You can choose loan tenures ranging from three to 60 months, and once approved, funds are typically disbursed almost instantly. While the loan is tied to a Mari Credit Card, you don't need to be an existing cardholder — one will be issued automatically upon approval.

Eligibility is limited to Singapore citizens and PRs aged 21 and above with a minimum annual income of $30,000. Applications are done entirely via the MariBank app, using Singpass.

Do note that early repayment incurs a fee of three per cent of the outstanding amount or $100 (whichever is higher), and missed payments may attract high credit card interest charges, so this loan is best for borrowers who can commit to regular repayments.

Also, for a limited time only, you'll manage to get one month interest-free when you apply for a loan with a minimum loan tenure of 12 months for new customers. If you're an existing customer, the requirements are a little different-with a minimum loan of $1,000 and minimum 24 month tenure.

11. CitiBank Quick Cash with Ready Credit (New Customers)

I'm going to preface this by saying that the 3.45 per cent (EIR from 6.5 per cent) interest rate for the Citi Quick Cash personal loan is only available to customers who are completely new to Citibank loans. If you already have a Citibank loan, you'll be given a higher interest rate.

The plus point for this one is definitely the ease of getting your funds. You'll be easily able to convert the credit balance on your Citi Credit Card or Citibank Ready Credit account into cash. Just log into the Citi Mobile App, key in the amount of cash you need and you can get the funds pretty much instantly.

Citi Quick Cash is open to Singapore citizens and PRs (salaried or self-employed) with a minimum annual income of $30,000, and foreigners with an annual income of at least $42,000. The eligible age range is 21 to 65 years.

With Citibank's Quick Cash personal loan, you can choose a tenure of 12, 24, 36, 48, or 60 months — all with zero processing fees. You'll get a 3.56 per cent interest rate on Citibank's personal loan with a shorter one-year tenure, or 3.45 per cent if you intend to extend your loan repayment to three years. While the interest rates differ according to tenure period, you'll get an EIR of 6.5 per cent for all.

Source: Citibank Tenure (months) 12 24 36 48 60 Nominal Interest Rates (per annum) 3.56 per cent 3.46 per cent 3.45 per cent 3.46 per cent 3.48 per cent Processing Fee (per cent) 0.00 per cent 0.00 per cent 0.00 per cent 0.00 per cent 0.00 per cent Effective Interest Rates (per annum) 6.50 per cent 6.50 per cent 6.50 per cent 6.50 per cent 6.50 per cent

That said, don't take our word for it. Rates are customised, so what you get might not be exactly the same as the above.

12. OCBC ExtraCash Personal Loan

While the OCBC ExtraCash Personal Loan has the highest interest rates (from 5.43 per cent p.a. / EIR from 11.47 per cent p.a.) on this list, it does come with some perks that might make it a solid choice for some. If you need a large loan, you can borrow up to six times your monthly income, with fixed repayments spread over 12 to 60 months.

Like many of the other loans mentioned, it offers fast disbursement when you sign up via Myinfo. Plus, it has a relatively low entry requirement — just $20,000 in annual income for Singaporeans and PRs. You'll also be able to easily see a full breakdown of all your outstanding payments via internet banking.

However, punctual repayments are a must. A late payment will set you back $80, and if you decide to restructure or repay early, you'll be charged a 3 per cent fee on your outstanding balance. So, be sure of your loan tenure before committing!

13. Which personal loan should you choose?

Cheapest personal loans Standard Chartered CashOne Personal Loan

GXS FlexiLoan

UOB Personal Loan

DBS Personal Loan Personal loans with fastest disbursement Trust Instant Loan

HSBC Personal Loan Personal loan with longest repayment tenure HSBC Personal Loan Personal loans to consider if you want to take a huge amount Standard Chartered CashOne Personal Loan

OCBC ExtraCash Personal Loan

Whatever personal loan package you choose, opt for the smallest loan amount and shortest term you can comfortably manage. This will keep your interest payments to a minimum.

Remember that the actual interest rate a bank offers you will depend on factors like your credit history, how much you want to borrow and for how long. So if you don't get offered the lowest advertised interest rates with one bank, you might want to compare that with what the other banks are willing to offer you.

There are certain groups of individuals that may have a harder time taking out a personal loan.

Older individuals: If you're above 65 years old, DBS/POSB and CIMB will let you apply for personal loans up to the age of 70 years.

Those earning an annual income below $30,000: Most of the loans I've listed above have a minimum requirement of about $20,000 annual income, so you have plenty of options if this pertains to you.

Commission-based workers or self-employed individuals: Citibank Quick Cash, HSBC Personal Loan, DBS Personal Loan and Standard Chartered CashOne are good options. Some other banks may only accept salaried workers.

14. Term loan vs credit line — which should you choose?

While researching personal loans, you might have come across many different loan types, some of which do not seem to fit what we described above.

MoneySmart lists only term personal loans, which is when you borrow a fixed sum with a fixed repayment plan that you agree on before you see the cash.

We usually recommend these loans because they have much lower interest rates. You can pay back slowly and steadily at a pace comfortable to your financial situation.

Many banks also offer a personal line of credit-sometimes called a credit line, revolving loan, or even "flexible repayment loan".

This is a pre-approved amount of money you can cash out in part or whole, but you need to repay it ASAP or else face sky-high interest rates. Don't fall for it unless you're absolutely confident you can pay the money back immediately.

These days, most banks base their personal loans on either your personal line of credit or credit card limit. So you will need either a credit card or credit line to get the loan. However, it is still considered a term loan if it comes with a structured repayment plan.

But before you sign up, understand that your credit cards with this bank will be as good as dead because you'll have effectively "spent" your credit on a cash loan.

15. Being in debt is not fun…

But it can be prevented. If you must take out a loan, channel all your energies into paying it off on time to avoid late charges. In the meantime, re-examine your income and budget, making a note of everything you spend on, so you won't have to resort to loans again.

Ideally, you should draw up a budget that gives you enough leeway to set aside some cash for the future without starving to death.

You should also build up an emergency fund worth a few months' expenses. If you're hit with unforeseen circumstances, you can dip into this fund instead of having to take a loan.

It's also a good idea to know what types of insurance you need. We recommend hospitalisation insurance at a bare minimum, and life insurance if you have dependents. Being sufficiently insured ensures that you don't get hit with huge bills if the unexpected happens.

