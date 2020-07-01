10 financial resolutions to make this 2020

Read also

This goes for everything under the sun, from deciding between taking a taxi, Gojek or Grab to credit cards, loans, travel and home insurance, and telco plans.

Make sure to not just go by hearsay or Google reviews. Do some digging yourself and find what suits your needs. Not only will you likely end up saving money, you will also learn a thing or two about the product itself and your usage habits in the process.

2. MAKE SMART DECISIONS

A pair of Yeezys will look great with your denims for the Chinese New Year, but wouldn't your favourite pair of sneakers, that are just as comfortable and half the price, work the same? Is it a want or a need?

To determine if something is a want or a need, I ask myself these three questions:

Do I need it? Will I use it within the next week or month? Can I afford it without touching my savings?

Only if the answer is yes to all three will I go ahead with the purchase (so no Yeezys, dang!). That being said, if you've really, really wanted something for a really long time, that's okay too! Give yourself a tiny break by making allowances for 1 or 2 impulse purchases a year. Just make sure they do not eat too much into your hard-earned savings.

3. PLAN A SPENDING BUDGET

It might sound like a tall order because there are so many factors to consider, but I assure you that the time you spend figuring this out will help your cash flow and credit balance in a huge way.

This holds true especially when it comes to big ticket expenses like a holiday, home renovation or an impending wedding, because it gives you time to save up, which in turn helps cushion the blow to your savings.

First, take stock of what you usually spend in a day, followed by month and year. This would include daily meals, a budget for plane tickets, hotel accommodation, shopping, festive shopping, etc. Set a conservative target amount for each, and test it out for a month or two, making tweaks to the budget until you find a comfortable balance.