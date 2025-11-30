10 online TV streaming services in Singapore: Price guide 2025 of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more

If your group chat isn't buzzing about the wild challenges on Physical: Asia or the steamy drama in Dynamite Kiss, are you even living in Singapore right now?

But with new platforms popping up and subscription prices changing, how do you choose the best streaming service for your next binge session? Whether you're team reality competition or can't get enough romantic plot twists, we've got you covered.

Here's your 2025 price guide to the most popular online TV streaming services in Singapore-so you can stream smarter and catch every must-watch moment.

Streaming Service Prices Netflix $15.98—$29.98 monthly Disney Plus $18.98 – $22.98 monthly or $159.98 – $189.98 yearly Apple TV+ Free (with device)—$13.98 monthly Prime Video Free—$4.99 monthly HBO Max $9 monthly Viu Free—$10.98 monthly Mewatch Free—$40.74 monthly Singtel Cast.SG $3.25 monthly StarHub TV+ $5.08—$45.83 monthly iQiyi $6.98—$10.98 monthly

1. Netflix-from $15.98 monthly

Plan Price Things to note Netflix Basic $15.98 monthly 720p (HD) 1 user only Netflix Standard $22.98 monthly 1080p (Full HD); up to 2 users Netflix Premium $29.98 monthly 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR; up to 4 users for simultaneous viewing and 6 devices for downloads

Netflix hardly needs an introduction-it's the streaming giant that's changed how we watch TV. If your colleagues are raving about a show, chances are it's on Netflix. Top picks include originals like Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Physical: 100, Squid Game, and Money Heist, as well as classics like The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, and a range of films.

Netflix no longer offers free trials, and account sharing is now restricted to people within the same household. To subscribe, the Basic plan costs $15.98/month for one device.

The Standard plan at $22.98/month allows streaming on two devices, with the option to add an extra member for $7.98/month. For families or bigger groups, Premium supports up to four devices and two additional members, plus downloads on six devices.

2. Disney Plus-$18.98 per month or $159.98 per year

Plan Price Things to note Disney+ Standard $18.98 monthly

Or

$159.98 a year Up to 1080 HD Full HD video, 2 concurrent streams, 10 devices for downloads Disney+ Premium $22.98 monthly

Or

$189.98 annual Up to 4K UHD & HDR video, 4 concurrent streams, 10 devices for downloads, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos audio Extra member $7.98/month One device at a time, same access and features as the account holder

Disney+ landed in Singapore in 2021 and quickly became a go-to for families, thanks to its huge library of classic Disney shows to keep kids entertained.

For everyone else, there's plenty to binge-think Star Wars spin-offs like The Mandalorian, Marvel hits like Wandavision and Loki, plus Hulu Originals such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building.

The Standard plan allows up to two concurrent streams and includes strong parental controls, while Premium supports four streams and adds 4K and Dolby Atmos for those with higher-end TVs and sound systems. No free trial, but if it keeps the kids busy (or gives you your Marvel fix), most find it worth it.

Want to share your account? You can add extra members for $7.98/month each. Disney+ also bundles shows from Hulu, giving you even more variety for all ages.

3. Apple TV+-free with device or $13.98 per month

Plan Price Things to note Apple TV+ (with device) Free Valid for 3 months; only with eligible Apple devices Apple TV+ free trial Free Valid for 7 days Apple TV+ $13.98 a month Bundled up with other subscriptions (iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade Apple One Free 1 month before S23.95/month Bundled with four Apple subscriptions

Just bought a new iPhone, iPad, or MacBook? With it comes three months free access to AppleTV+ that you must redeem within 90 days. Then you can watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Foundation and Invasion. Once you binge-watch what you want, you can either cancel your subscription or subscribe for $13.98 monthly-much cheaper than the other two streaming services.

If you decide to get a subscription from the start, you'll get the same price per month, and it comes bundled with other subscriptions like iCloud+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

There's also Apple One, which combines up to four Apple subscriptions for a lower monthly price. They include 200GB iCloud+ storage, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. If your whole family are Apple fanatics, there's also the Family Plan for $29.95/month, which lets you share the service with up to five people.

4. Prime Video-free or $4.99 a month

Plan Price Things to note 30-day trial Free – Amazon Prime (includes Prime Video access) $4.99 monthly

Or

$49.90 annual All-in-one subscription with Amazon Prime, up to 3 devices at once

If you're like me and looking to save where you can, Prime Video is the most affordable option out there-still just $4.99/month, even after a recent price bump. Not sure if it's your thing? You can try it free for 30 days and see what you think.

You'll find Amazon Originals like Fleabag, A Very English Scandal (gotta love Hugh Grant), and a mix of US and UK shows such as Bosch. The selection isn't the widest, but there's enough variety for most moods.

Plus, if you already use Amazon for groceries or shopping, Prime Video and Prime Gaming are included - so you're getting extra value from one subscription.

5. HBO Max-from $9 monthly

Plan Price Things to note HBO Max Standard $14.48 monthly

Or

$129.98 annual

($10.83/month) Stream on 2 devices concurrently, full HD, up to 30 downloads allowed Can also access via Singtel CAST HBO Max Premium $18.98

Or

$169.98 annual ($14.16/month) Stream on 4 devices concurrently, 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos, up to 100 downloads allowed. Can also access via Singtel CAST HBO Max via HBO Pak on Singtel TV $14.48

Monthly + $6.02 for Singtel TV Access to HBO, HBO Family, HBO Signature, HBO Hits and Cinemax HBO Max SingTel Cast $14.48 a month Free 1 month; no contract, and pay with your Singtel bill or use a credit card HBO Max Standard (StarHub add-on) $9 monthly No contract, access to HBO, HBO Family, HBO Signature, HBO Hits and Cinemax

HBO Max (previously HBO GO) hardly needs an introduction-think Game of Thrones, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Euphoria. Although it only launched in Singapore in November 2024, hardcore TV fans have long been tuning in.

You can subscribe directly to HBO Max or get it via Singtel or StarHub, whether or not you're already a customer. The subscription gives you access to HBO originals, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, CNN, Eurosport, and more.

Prices are the same whether you sign up through HBO or via the Singtel CAST app. Want to stream on more than one device? It's an extra $6.98/month. If you prefer watching on TV, Singtel's set-top box is $6.02/month, and you can add packs like Chinese, Malay, Tamil, or Hindi channels. The HBO Pak (all 5 HBO channels) is $14.48/month.

StarHub also offers multiple HBO Max options. If you're already on StarHub broadband or mobile, you can get HBO Max Standard for just $9/month (with a 24-month contract)-one of the cheapest deals around. There are also bundle plans from $60.72 to $101/month that include HBO Max for free.

6. Viu Free-Premium and free versions available

Plan Price Things to note Viu Free $0 Non-HD, limited shows, not TV-compatible, watch with video ads, limited to 1 download Viu Premium—free trial $0 Valid for 7 days only, with the full features of Viu Premium StarHub TV+ Asian+ plan—Viu Premium Free For existing StarHub TV+ subscribers who are subscribed to the Asian+ plan (worth $30.56 per month) Viu Premium $8.98 monthly for 1 year Full 1080 HD, full range of shows, unlimited downloads, and compatible with TV apps and TV casting; stream in 3 devices simultaneously Viu Premium $9.98 monthly for 90-day subscription Same features as above Viu Premium $10.98 monthly for 30-day subscription Same features as above

For those who can't get enough of Korean or Chinese dramas, Viu may just be the platform for you. A quick browse shows lots of period dramas, romantic comedies, variety shows and more.

You can watch Viu for free, but you only get access to a limited number of dramas and will have to contend with ads.

If you want the full Viu experience, subscribing to Premium gives you ad-free viewing, access to the entire show library, and unlimited downloads-so you can enjoy uninterrupted HD entertainment on any device.

Premium subscribers also get access to the latest shows as soon as eight hours after they air, while free users have to wait at least 72 hours longer.

If you are an existing StarHub TV+ subscriber, Viu Premium is complimentary as long as you are also subscribed to the Asian+ plan for $30.56 per month at a 24-month contract. For Viu Free, you can only watch on your phone, tablet, or laptop at 480p.

7. Mewatch-free version with add-ons

Plan Price Things to note meWatch $0 Free but limited shows CinemaWorld (monthly) $2.50 monthly Award-winning movies, classics and box office hits; monthly renewal Entertainment+ $30.56 monthly Wide selection of US and UK channels, including BBC channels, Cartoon Network, CNN, Discovery, Nickelodeon and more Family+ Lite $9.98 monthly Family-friendly channels such as BBC Earth, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, and History Premier+ $40.74 monthly Premier League channels Sports+ Lite $9.98 monthly 3 channels of Hub Sports Asian+ Lite $9.98 monthly CCTV-4, KBS World, TVBS Asia, etc meWATCH Prime (monthly) $5.94 monthly Early access to MediaCorp dramas, billed every month, ad-free, unlimited downloads

Mediacorp's Mewatch (formerly Toggle) lets you stream local dramas for free, but paid plans unlock much more. With a subscription, you get access to live sports, English-language programmes from the US and UK, and a range of international channels from China, Korea, Japan, and beyond-including Asian packs for Chinese, Filipino, Indian, and Malay content.

Unlike most streaming platforms, Mewatch Prime's monthly price has actually dropped. You can top up for specific channel packs to customise your lineup, making it easy to cater to everyone in the family.

8. Singtel Cast.SG-multiple prices

Plan Price Things to note MangoTV $3.25 monthly Stream on 2 devices concurrently Hayu $4.99 monthly Stream on 2 devices concurrently Hong Kong Pack $5.98 monthly Stream on 2 devices concurrently TVBAnywhere+ VOD Zone $7.98 monthly Stream on 2 devices concurrently iQIYI Standard $8.98 monthly Stream on 2 devices concurrently

I won't list all the channels offered by Singtel Cast because there's nearly 100 of them but the cheapest subscription you can get is MangoTV for just $3.25 to access all your favourite Chinese shows.

Cast also lets you bundle non-entertainment services like McAfee anti-virus and Microsoft 365, so you can handle both work and play on a single bill.

Subscribers enjoy perks like discounted rates on apps (e.g. Viu Premium at $6.90 vs $8.98), occasional freebies such as one month free on Apple Music or The Entertainer, and no lock-in contracts.

Save more when you stack subscriptions: get five per cent off for two paid apps, and 10 per cent off for three or more. (Note: Some already-discounted packs and one-time purchases aren't eligible for extra discounts. See the FAQ for details.)

9. StarHub TV+-from $5.08 monthly

Plan Price Things to note Starter+ Pass (24-month plan) $5.08 monthly Entry-level subscription with limited shows; concurrent streaming of up to 2 devices; 3 months free access to Amazon Prime membership Malay+ (24-month plan $15.28 monthly Indonesian and Malay channels such as GEM, Karisma, astro warna, also has KBS World and TVN Filipino + (24-month plan) $15.28 monthly MTV, HITS Movies, ANC, Cinemaone Global, TFC, etc Indian+ (24-month plan) $18.28 monthly KTV, ZEE TV, colors, Sony Max, etc Asian+ (24-month plan) $30.56 monthly Chinese and Korean TV channels such as Celestial movies, CCTV4, CGTN, CCM, CBC, KBS World, TVN, etc Sports+ (24-month plan) $25.46 monthly Bein Sports, SPOTV, NBA TV, etc Entertainment+ $30.56 monthly HGTV, Cartoonito, BBC Earth, Discovery, Lifetime, History, Warner Bros, CNBC, Cartoon Network, MTV, Animax, etc Sports+ (no contract) $45.83 monthly Sporting events from MotoGP, Golf, Tennis, etc.

StarHub Go was discontinued in July 2023 and replaced by StarHub TV+, which now offers eight major plans under a 24-month contract. The plans bundle multiple channels, so picking the right one depends on your viewing preferences.

For a more affordable option, the Starter+ Pass is the entry-level plan, giving you access to classic Hong Kong movies, new Asian dramas, and documentaries.

You can watch on both your TV (with the StarHub TV+ box) and mobile devices. Note that Starter+ doesn't allow add-ons like Entertainment+ or Asian+-but you can upgrade after the first month.

Tip: The Starter+ Pass isn't highlighted on the StarHub site, so you'll need to scroll through the entertainment plans to find it. For full details, check StarHub's FAQ page.

10. iQiyi-from $6.98 monthly

Plan Price Things to note iQiyi Basic $6.98 monthly VIP access with ads, 720p stream, no lock-in period, advanced viewing, watch anywhere, anytime iQiyi Standard $8.98 monthly

Or

$53.98 annual ($7.49/month) Watch on 2 devices, 1080p stream, VIP content download, skip ads, Dolby audio, watch anywhere, anytime, VIP skip ads iQiyi Premium $10.98 monthly

Or

$109.98 annual ($9.16/month) Watch on 4 devices, 1080p+4K, VIP content download, watch anywhere, anytime, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, VIP skip ads

If you like your Chinese dramas and variety shows, you'd probably know of iQiyi, also known as the Chinese Netflix. The Chinese video-streaming service offers a variety of Asian TV and films, and with 12 language options, so that you can understand your favourite shows.

It also has exclusive shows only on its platform, so if you can't wait to watch popular originals like The Knockout, A Journey to Love, and Mysterious Lotus Casebook, this is the platform for you.

The subscription rates are straightforward and easy to understand, although there's not much difference between the Standard and Premium subscriptions unless you have to watch your shows with Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.