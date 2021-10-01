11 biggest land size freehold condominiums in Singapore for more spacious living (500,000 sqft and up)

Whether you’re upgrading or getting your first home, 2021 is a tough year. Prices are high, and it can be hard to find a three or four-bedder within your budget.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the pandemic has been a big influence on how people value their homes and there’s definitely been a renewed interest in finding homes with more space.

So if you have been looking at some older resale options to mitigate the risk of construction delay in new launches, and are looking for a bigger space, here are some of the biggest land size condos available today. Best of all, the following condos are all freehold, so there’s little worry about lease decay:

1. Clementi Park

Location: 44 Sunset Way (District 21)

Developer: City Developments Limited

TOP: 1986

Number of units: 487

Land size: 973,984 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,111 psf $1,274 psf $1,415 psf

The last transaction was on 17th August 2021. There have been 162 profitable transactions, and 40 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

At 973,984 square feet of land, Clementi Park is the biggest freehold development that is still around today. With just 487 units, it is a haven for those who enjoy the openness and expansive feel of such a large plot of land.

To put things into perspective, Treasure at Tampines has managed to cram 2,203 units onto 650,000 square feet of land. It’s smaller, yet has nearly 5 times the number of units.

But, the one thing that has prevented prices from going to the stratosphere is that Clementi Park is not in a very accessible location. It’s tucked into Sunset Way, which provides peace and quiet, but at the cost of convenience. Driving is a must if you live here, as there’s no bus or MRT nearby ( maybe in the future? ).

That said, Sunset Way is a well-known foodie haven, with a good mix of local cuisine and artisanal cafes; all at different budget ranges. This cluster of eateries is just a short walk across the road.

Clementi Mall is the major retail hub of the area, and is just an eight-minute drive away. Another point of appeal is that NUS is only a 10-minute drive away.

As with older developments, even the smallest unit at Clementi Park is 936 sq.ft. (a one-bedder!) while most three-bedders range from 1,474 to 2,292 sq. ft.

2. Cashew Heights

Location: Cashew Road (District 23)

Developer: City Developments Limited

Lease: 999-years

TOP: 1992

Number of units: 596 units

Land size: 953,301 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,214 psf $1,214 psf $1,214 psf

Key highlights:

While not technically a freehold development, 999 years is definitely plenty long enough for most people and considered to be a freehold in most people’s books.

One of the main highlights of Cashew Heights is its school access, and proximity to Cashew MRT station on the Downtown line. However, many don’t actually know just how big Cashew Heights actually is (a massive 953,301 sq ft).

Units are decently priced for their size, even with the increase in prices in the property market pushing the prices here to slightly above a $2 million quantum for a 1,658 sq. ft. unit.

Cashew Heights has no less than six schools, within 740 metres or under:

Bukit Panjang Primary (130 metres)

Zheng Hua Primary (720 metres)

CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace (740 metres)

Assumption English (450 metres)

Assumption Pathway (470 metres)

Fajar Secondary (580 metres)

There isn’t much in the way of other amenities, but Cashew MRT is just 590 metres away (about a nine-minute walk); so you’ll have easy access to the Downtown Line.

Ultimately it is the mammoth land size with relatively few units that will attract families, and while the location is further out, the MRT close by definitely makes up for it.

3. Sommerville Park

Location: 15 Sommerville Estate Road (District 10)

Developer: Sommerville Properties Pte. Ltd.

TOP: 1985

Number of units: 396 + 57 landed units

Land size: 855,885 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,661 psf $1,791 psf $1,872 psf

The last transaction was on 27th August 2021. There have been 156 profitable transactions, and 43 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Sommerville Park on Stacked.

Sommerville Park is the second biggest freehold land development around, at 855,885 square feet. Like Clementi Park, it has only 453 units, so the luxuriousness of space here is pretty incredible.

Sommerville Park’s location is a love-it or hate-it affair. It’s roughly halfway between Tanglin and Holland Village.

This means it’s far enough from either that you need to drive. Those who expect to step outside to immediate convenience, especially given the price tag of a District 10 property, may be put off by this.

On the other hand, Sommerville Park is only a four-minute drive to Holland Village, and a three-minute drive to Tanglin. So if you don’t mind driving out for things, you might find the location excellent.

In any case, this is one of the few District 10 condos where you can still find big units – around 1,741 to 1,843 sq. ft. – transacting at around $2.5 million. Some home buyers will also appreciate that it’s set far back from the busier roads, sparing you the noise and congestion of the actual Holland V and Tanglin hubs.

4. Pandan Valley

Location: 1 Pandan Valley (District 21)

Developer: Sommerville Properties Pte. Ltd.

TOP: 1978

Number of units: 605

Land size: 865,261 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $666 psf $1,217 psf $1,512 psf

The last transaction was on 19th August 2021. There have been 219 profitable transactions, and 49 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Pandan Valley on Stacked.

Pandan Valley is one of the oldest condos in Singapore. It was built at a time when condos were a new concept, and there was no “conventional layout”.

This has the unusual effect of making Pandan Valley seem more like a miniature village or HDB estate, rather than a condo. To add on, this “messy” design has also translated to the unit mix here, with an explosion of different sizes and layouts.

Some buyers will find the – apparently random – placement of green spaces and facilities to be charming, and far more convenient for some blocks than others. Others might find it confusing or jarring.

Regardless, Pandan Valley occupies a nice position close to Holland Village, and the One-North tech hub; both of these are around a 10-minute drive. There are two major malls within an eight-minute drive: The Star Vista, and Clementi Mall. The only drawback is the lack of an MRT station within walking distance.

Even smaller units reach 1,313 to 1,475 sq. ft. in Pandan Valley; and units of these sizes have transacted at below $2 million.

For buyers who are less price-sensitive, Pandan Valley is one of the few freehold condos with units that reach 4,585 to 5,974 sq. ft. These typically transact at around $4.1 million.

5. The Waterside

Location: 1 Tanjong Rhu Road (District 15)

Developer: Tanjong Rhu Properties Pte. Ltd.

TOP: 1992

Number of units: 502

Land size: 705,986 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,475 psf $1,697 psf $1,791 psf

The last transaction was on 2nd September 2021. There have been 147 profitable transactions, and 39 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Members of Singapore Swimming Club (SSC), take note: this is the condo that’s next to your club. The Waterside is also across the road from Dunman High School, which is great for priority enrolment.

A recent highlight of this location is in the nearby Katong Park. This will be the site of an MRT station opening in 2023, which provides access to the Thomson-East Coast Line. This fixes a longstanding issue with The Waterside, which is the lack of public transport.

That said, there are few “across-the-road” amenities for this condo (unless you’re an SSC member), so you will have to drive out for most things.

The Waterside does not have small units. There are only three and 3+1 room units, ranging between 2,142 to 2,433 sq. ft. As such, most transactions are in the range of $3.8 million, to just over $4 million.

6. Signature Park

Location: 46A Toh Tuck Road (District 21)

Developer: City Developments Limited

TOP: 1998

Number of units: 928

Land size: 786,834 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,213 psf $1,366 psf $1,492 psf

The last transaction was on 15th September 2021. There have been 127 profitable transactions, and zero unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Signature Park on Stacked.

Signature Park may have been overshadowed by the events at Goodluck Garden (now Forett at Bukit Timah ), but yet it’s hard to overlook such a big plot of land even in this less dense part of Singapore.

One of the issues plaguing the area has always been the lack of an MRT station, which has now been improved by the addition of the Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown line. Beauty World MRT station, surrounded by eateries and shops, is about a five-minute drive from Signature Park.

The redevelopment of King Albert Park (KAP) has, unfortunately, fallen below most expectations; there isn’t even a supermarket tenant there after all this time. However, KAP is close to Signature Park (about a seven-minute drive); so if things pick-up there, it could benefit Signature Park residents.

The smaller units here are around 1,033 sq. ft., and have transacted at below $1.5 million. This is quite an attractive quantum to HDB upgraders or first-time buyers, especially given the freehold status.

For now, many of the residents will have to deal with the construction noise from the next door Forett, so do take that into account should you be looking for a unit here.

7. The Dairy Farm

Location: 3 Dairy Farm Road (District 23)

Developer: Not stated

TOP: 1985

Number of units: 477

Land size: 696,005 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,215 psf $1,309 psf $1,360 psf

The last transaction was on 12th August 2021. There have been 31 profitable transactions, and 16 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Dairy Farm Road is an area for nature lovers, so it probably doesn’t make sense to complain there are few malls, eateries, etc. close to Dairy Farm Estate. That’s sort of the whole point.

That aside, the recent years have seen added amenities, for those who drive. The Rail Mall – along the new Rail Corridor – is a five-minute drive away. There is a Cold Storage here. Alternatively, you can drive to HillV2, a boutique mall that’s about the same distance.

The biggest win for residents, however, is probably the opening of Hillview MRT on the Downtown Line. This provides an MRT station that’s within six minutes’ walking distance; a rare convenience in this area.

The smaller units here – around 1,163 to 1,249 sq. ft. – have recently transacted at around $1.5 million to just over $1.6 million. For those with a bigger budget, there are larger units reaching past 2,200 sq. ft.

8. The Anchorage

Location: 370A Alexandra Road (District 03)

Developer: Anchor Development Pte. Ltd.

TOP: 1997

Number of units: 775

Land size: 602,381 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,396 psf $1,503 psf $1,654 psf

The last transaction was on Sept 13, 2021. There have been 65 profitable transactions, and zero unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of The Anchorage on Stacked.

The main highlight of The Anchorage is being close to Queensway Shopping Centre, Anchorpoint Mall, and IKEA Alexandra. All three are within short walking distance (two to five minutes).

Queenstown MRT station is somewhat walkable. It’s 560 metres, or an 11-minute walk. We’d say you can consider it convenient if you bike. This is, however, the closest MRT station available.

While the price PSF is low for the location, the unit sizes could make the quantum a bit high for HDB upgraders or first-time buyers. Unit sizes of around 1,447 to 1,505 sq. ft. are common, with transactions sometimes reaching $1.75 million.

Regardless, we think this is one of the best-priced condos for those looking for a family-centric home and yet need to stay close to the city; locations this central with such large floor plots are hard to come by.

9. Faber Garden Condominium

Location: 2 Angklong Lane (District 20)

Developer: United Overseas Land Ltd.

TOP: 1984

Number of units: 290

Land size: 544,682 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest – $1,222 psf –

The last transaction was on 5th March 2021. There have been 18 profitable transactions, and 11 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Faber Garden is not the prettiest looking condo we’ve seen; and many are surprised to even learn it’s a condo (from afar it looks like a bunch of HDB blocks).

Nonetheless, Faber Garden is well maintained, and is in a low-density area. Many of the residences nearby are landed, making for an unimpeded view. Faber Garden also features a lot of green space, and is quite close to Bishan – Ang Mo Kio Park (nine minutes’ walk along Upper Thomson Road).

While amenities are scarce, the location is good if you’re the sort who likes slow scenic walks, or space for children to run around.

Bright Hill MRT, on the Thomson East Coast Line, is also due to open near this development soon which does rectify the current lack of public transport.

As far as city fringe condos go, these are some of the lowest-priced for their size/quality. Most units are around 1,679 sq. ft., and transact at just over $2.5 million. Units of up to 2,863 sq. ft. have also been seen to transact at about $3.28 million.

(Note that floor plans can be difficult to get for this old development.)

10. Leedon Residence

Location: 6 Leedon Heights (District 10)

Developer: Leedon Residence Development Pte. Ltd.

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 381

Land size: 522,322 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,969 psf $2,373 psf $2,663 psf

The last transaction was on 30th August 2021. There have been 34 profitable transactions, and seven unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Leedon Residence on Stacked.

Leedon Residence is one of the biggest condo developments in terms of land space in the Holland Village area (522,322 sq. ft. for just 381 units). This project is squarely in the luxury segment, given the pricing and facilities.

As a resale property, Leedon Residence really doesn’t have many close competitors in the uniqueness of its offerings. Sure there are many big developments around, but few can match up to the size of the units and luxuriousness that the estate provides.

Even within the vicinity, many of the newer launches near Holland Village can’t offer the same kind of spaciousness/common grounds. For more affluent buyers, who are more concerned about getting their space than the price tag, Leedon Residence will stand out.

The smaller two-bedders here are around 1,044 sq. ft., most recently transacting at around $2.78 million. The majority of units are the 3 bedroom variety (around 2,110 sq. ft.), with transactions in the range of $4.9 million.

Leedon Residence is not the closest located to an MRT (Farrer Road MRT station is probably your best bet), but that’s not going to really be of consequence to the buyers that can afford such a development. So for those who drive, Holland Village is just a quick drive from here. Alternatively, The Star Vista – a major mall – is just an eight-minute drive.

11. Regency Park

Location: 3 Nathan Road (District 10)

Developer: Regency Park Pte. Ltd.

TOP: 1990

Number of units: 292

Land price: 506,785 sq ft

Average price:

6-month lowest 6-month average 6-month highest $1,905 psf $1,951 psf $2,028 psf

The last transaction was on 4th June 2021. There have been 148 profitable transactions, and 30 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Regency Park is situated along Nathan Road. This stretch is typically chosen by buyers who want the convenience of being near the Orchard shopping belt, but not so close that traffic and noise become an issue.

From this condo, it’s only about a six-minute drive to the heart of Orchard Road. Great World City is actually a slightly shorter drive, at about four-minutes.

As with most luxury enclaves, there’s not much in the way of immediate facilities; but you do have access to high-end cafes and restaurants along River Valley Road. These are about a six-to-seven-minute walk.

Like most ‘90s era condos, Regency Park is built big. Unit sizes start from around 2,250 (nothing smaller than a three-bedder here) and go up to around 3,649 sq. ft.

The smallest units tend to transact at $4.2 million, with the majority of transactions being within $6 million to $7.4 million.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.