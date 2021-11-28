12 affordable properties within 1km of top primary schools in Singapore

Are you really a Singaporean parent if you don’t get caught in the kiasu trap when it comes to enrolling your child into a top primary school?

While it’s natural for every parent to want what’s best for their children, uprooting their entire lives for their child to attend a good primary school is definitely taking parenting to the next level.

There are many reasons why parents gun for a particular school. Some want their kids to study in their alma mater as a way to preserve the family tradition of having generations graduate from the same school.

Others might be eyeing a branded school as they see it as a major key in giving their child a strong head start in life by building important connections early and having access to better co-curricular activities.

If you think pre-school jitters only affect the students, you’d be wrong – parents facing the impending decision of picking a primary school are definitely feeling the heat, perhaps even more than the children themselves.

Primary school registration criteria

The admission criteria of getting into a primary school give priority admission to children living closer to their preferred school. They have a higher chance of being admitted due to their close proximity, versus those living outside the specified radius.

According to MOE, this Home-School Distance (HSD) rule prioritises the educational interest of the child, so they can spend less time on daily commuting and more time pursuing other interests, as well as for the convenience of the family.

Parents should take note that the rule is set to change from 2022 onwards. Currently, the HSD rule is calculated based on a specific reference point from within the school compound. However starting next year, MOE will expand this reference point, calculating the shortest distance from the School Land Boundary (SLB) to the applicant’s home instead.

This will result in an increase of the number of homes that fall within the 1km radius of schools by an average of 10 per cent, which means more children might qualify to attend schools near their homes.

Parents can use the Singapore Land Authority’s SchoolQuery tool to find out if their home lies within the 1km or 2km radius of their chosen school.

Facing stiffer competition

Another incoming change is the combining of Phases 2A1 and 2A2 in tandem with doubling the current 20 places reserved in Phase 2C of the primary school intake.

Phase 2C is the open category for those who have no prior links with the school. This is usually the most competitive phase, compared to the other phases where places are reserved for children with alumni associations.

Those with prior links to schools now have less advantage in MOE’s bid to make the admission process a fairer one.

When schools are oversubscribed, the school will run a ballot, which is essentially a lottery where the likely advantage you have is the proximity of your residence to the school.

In the face of such fierce competition, many parents have been (and will be) moving to within 1km of a choice primary school years ahead of time.

If you’re one such parent looking to purchase a property to be closer to your child’s preferred school, we’ve got you.

Here are 12 popular primary schools we’ve shortlisted, along with properties that are closest in proximity to the respective schools as well as the most affordable options.

This list is compiled based on other lists online. It takes into consideration the various offerings each school has such as the Gifted Education Programme (GEP), Special Assistance Plan (SAP) and popularity of each school during the Primary 1 registration phase.

The following primary schools are listed in alphabetical order.

12 popular primary schools

Ai Tong School

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary)

Catholic High School (Primary)

Holy Innocents’ Primary School

Nan Hua Primary School

Nanyang Primary School

Raffles Girls’ Primary School

Rosyth School

Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School

St. Hilda’s Primary School

Tao Nan School

Ai Tong School

One of the most frequently oversubscribed schools in Singapore is Ai Tong School – a Chinese-medium school that places strong emphasis on the learning of Chinese culture, language and values.

There are many HDBs and condos scattered around the school’s vicinity, with the nearest one being a short five-minute walk away.

Closest Proximity: Bishan Point

Project type: 99-year leasehold condo

TOP: 2005

Price range: $1.1 million ~ $1.8 million

Average PSF: $1,217.31

Distance from school: 130m (walking)

Most Affordable: 22 Sin Ming Road

Project type: HDB

TOP: 1990

Price range: $565,000 ~ $1 million

Average PSF: $512.86

Distance from school: 350m (walking)

Properties near Ai Tong School

Click here to see the properties for sale in Bishan Point.

Click here to see the properties for sale in 22 Sin Ming Road.

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Founded in 1886 as an extension of the Methodist Church, Anglo-Chinese School got its name from conducting lessons in English at night and Chinese in the afternoon.

This boys’ school is a popular institution, with an extensive list of notable alumni including cabinet ministers Vivian Balakrishnan and Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Most of the properties around ACS Primary are private properties, which can cost a pretty penny.

Closest Proximity: Five Chancery

Project type: Freehold landed

TOP: 2011

Price range: $5.75 million ~ $8 million

Average PSF: $1,300

Distance from school: 500m (walking)

Most Affordable: Robin Suites

Project type: Freehold condo

TOP: 2015

Price range: $1 million ~ $3 million

Average PSF: $2,347.55

Distance from school: 2.3km (driving)

Properties near Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Click here to see the properties for sale in Robin Suites.

Click here to see the properties for sale in Five Chancery.

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary)

Established in 1933, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (SNGS) is a government-aided autonomous Catholic girls’ school.

This popular primary school is centrally situated in Ang Mo Kio, with condos such as the aptly named Saint Nicholas View and The Panorama condo conveniently located nearby.

Closest Proximity: Wellington Park

Project type: Freehold landed

TOP: 1985

Price range: $730,000 ~ $1.58 million

Average PSF: $1,375.86

Distance from school: 550m (walking)

Most Affordable: 235 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Project type: HDB

TOP: 1977

Price range: $320,000 ~ $348,000

Average PSF: $415.63 ~ $421.78

Distance from school: 2.2km (driving)

Properties near CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary)

Click here to see the properties for sale in Kebun Baru Palm View (235 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3).

Catholic High School (Primary)

With affiliations to Catholic High School (Secondary) and Catholic Junior College, you can rest assured that your son will have a strong continued education, especially with Catholic High School (Secondary) advantageously situated right next door.

You can take your pick from the many HDB listings within the 1km vicinity with Natura Loft being just a stone’s throw away from the school.

Closest Proximity: Natura Loft

Project type: HDB

TOP: 2011

Price range: $988,890 ~ $1.09 million

Average PSF: $897.88

Distance from school: 220m (walking)

Most Affordable: Bishan Heights

Project type: HDB

TOP: 1998

Price range: $578,000 ~ $S868,000

Average PSF: $641 ~ $738

Distance from school: 400m (walking)

Properties near Catholic High School (Primary)

Click here to see the properties for sale in Natura Loft.

Click here to see the properties for sale in Bishan Heights.

Nan Hua Primary School

Located in the west of Singapore, Nan Hua Primary School is a government-aided mixed school. The nearest property to NHPS would be The Trilinq or one of the many HDB flats in the Clementi area.

A new 99-year leasehold condo (Parc Clematis) is set to TOP in 2023, so you can start planning your child’s Primary 1 registration ahead of time.

Closest Proximity: The Trilinq

Project type: 99-year leasehold condo

TOP: 2017

Price range: $828,000 ~ $5.68 million

Average PSF: $1,525.26

Distance from school: 450m (walking)

Most Affordable: 510 West Coast Drive or 306 Clementi Avenue 4

Project type: HDB

TOP: 1978 ~ 1979

Price range: $339,000 ~ $372,000

Average PSF: $439.22 ~ $451.33

Distance from school: 800m (walking)

Properties near Nan Hua Primary School

Click here to see the properties for sale in The Trilinq.

Click here to see the properties for sale in West Coast Vista (510 West Coast Drive).

Click here to see the properties for sale in Clementi Meadows (306 Clementi Avenue 4).

Holy Innocents’ Primary School

Holy Innocents’ Primary School is a co-ed school situated in Hougang. It places a strong focus on the development and preservation of Chinese culture, offering co-curricular activities such as Chinese Culture and Language as well as Chinese Weiqi.

To increase your chances of scoring a spot at Holy Innocents’ Primary School, you can choose from the many HDB resale flats in the area, or go with condo projects such as Midtown Residences or Trilive.

Closest Proximity: Naung Residence

Project type: 99-year leasehold condo

TOP: 2015

Price range: $740,000 ~ $1.06 million

Average PSF: $1,338.29

Distance from school: 350m

Most Affordable: 2 Hougang Avenue 3

Project type: Three-room HDB flat

TOP: 1975

Price range: $270,000 ~ $298,000

Average PSF: $403.05

Distance from school: 700m (walking or driving)

Properties near Holy Innocents’ Primary School

Click here to see the properties for sale in Naung Residence.

Click here to see the properties for sale in HDB-Hougang (2 Hougang Avenue 3).

Nanyang Primary School

One of the perennially popular primary schools is none other than Nanyang Primary School. This school boasts an elite Bukit Timah postal code, which means most of the properties within the 1km radius come with hefty price tags.

However, not all hope is lost – you can find some resale HDB flats within 800m of the school on Queen’s Road and Farrer Road.

Closest Proximity: The Asana

Project type: Freehold condo

TOP: 2019

Price range: $1.03 million ~ $2.45 million

Average PSF: $2,468.86

Distance from school: 550m (walking)

Most Affordable: 4 Queen’s Road or 8 Empress Road

Project type: HDB

TOP: 1974 ~ 1976

Price range: $350,000 ~ $500,000

Average PSF: $542.51 ~ $566.06

Distance from school: 220m ~ 650m (walking)

Properties near Nanyang Primary School

Click here to see the properties for sale in The Asana.

Click here to see the properties for sale in 4 Queen's Road

Click here to see the properties for sale in 8 Empress Road.

Raffles Girls’ Primary School

Located within the cluster of choice primary schools in Bukit Timah, Raffles Girls’ Primary School is easily one of the most recognisable girls’ schools in Singapore. Properties within a 1km radius include Hillcrest Villa, Dunearn 386 and Duchess Crest.

Closest Proximity: Hillcrest Villa

Project type: 99-year leasehold landed

TOP: 2009

Price range: $2.88 million ~ $4.03 million

Average PSF: $1,008.64

Distance from school: 550m (walking or driving)

Most Affordable: 10 Shelford

Project type: Freehold condo

TOP: 2014

Price range: $830,000 ~ $1.49 million

Average PSF: $1,465.29

Distance from school: 1.3km (driving)

Properties near Raffles Girls’ Primary School

Click here to see the properties for sale in Hillcrest Villa.

Click here to see the properties for sale in 10 Shelford.

Rosyth School

Nestled in the heartland neighbourhood of Serangoon North, Rosyth School is surrounded by plenty of affordable housing options as it is located within a HDB estate.

If you prefer living in a private condominium, fret not as you can choose from several projects such as Regentville and Hundred Palms Residences.

Closest Proximity: Regentville

Project type: 99-year leasehold condo

TOP: 2000

Price range: $750,000 ~ $1.5 million

Average PSF: $781.79

Distance from school: 2.1km (driving)

Most Affordable: 515 Serangoon North Avenue 4

Project type: Four-room HDB flat

TOP: 1992

Price range: $430,000 ~ $465,000

Average PSF: $384

Distance from school: 71m (walking)

Properties near Rosyth School

Click here to see the properties for sale in Regentville.

Click here to see the properties for sale in Serangoon North Avenue 4.

Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School

Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School is a prestigious educational institution that is highly regarded as one of the elite choices amongst Singaporean parents.

Some of the housing options nearby include Honululu Tower, One Balmoral and Robin Residences.

Closest Proximity: Robin Residences

Project type: Freehold condo

TOP: 2016

Price range: $1.1 million ~ $5.75 million

Average PSF: $2,495.91

Distance from school: 600m (walking or driving)

Most Affordable: Fifty-two Stevens

Project type: Freehold condo

TOP: 2013

Price range: $858,000 ~ $2.4 million

Average PSF: $1,859.58

Distance from school: 1.8km (driving)

Properties near Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School

Click here to see the properties for sale in Robin Residences.

Click here to see the properties for sale in Fifty-two Stevens.

St. Hilda’s Primary School

Despite its location in a modest HDB estate, St Hilda’s Primary School has consistently been ranked as one of the top primary schools in Singapore for many years.

This is an ideal option for parents who are looking to enrol their child in a good school, without the burden of forking out a fortune to live in a pricey neighbourhood such as Bukit Timah.

Closest Proximity: 827 Tampines Street 81

Project type: Three-room HDB flat

TOP: 1987

Price range: $330,000 ~ $405,000

Average PSF: $457

Distance from school: 240m (walking)

Most Affordable: 877 Tampines Street 84

Project type: Three-room HDB flat

TOP: 1988

Price range: $320,000 ~ $370,000

Average PSF: $400

Distance from school: 900m (walking or driving)

Properties near St. Hilda’s Primary School

Click here to see the properties for sale in 827 Tampines Street 81.

Click here to see the properties for sale in 877 Tampines Street 84.

Tao Nan School

Founded more than a hundred years ago by the Hokkien Clan Association, Tao Nan School has grown to become one of the most highly sought after primary schools amongst parents.

Located in District 15, you’ll be able to find a wide array of housing options ranging from HDB flats, landed properties and various condominiums such as Berkeley Residences and Villa Martia.

Closest Proximity: 30 Marine Crescent

Project type: Three-room HDB flat

TOP: 1975

Price range: $480,000 ~ $495,000

Average PSF: $525

Distance from school: 40m (walking or driving)

Most Affordable: 6 Marine Terrace

Project type: Three-room HDB flat

TOP: 1975

Price range: $350,000 ~ $365,000

Average PSF: $556

Distance from school: 800m (walking or driving)

Properties near Tao Nan School

Click here to see the properties for sale in Marine Crescent Ville (30 Marine Crescent).

Click here to see the properties for sale in Marine Terrace Walk (6 Marine Terrace).

Conclusion

Parents should keep in mind that while having a residential address within the proximity radius of their preferred primary school could increase the chances of admission, it is not an automatic guarantee.

Instead, the focus should be on finding a school that will provide support and exposure in the areas of their child’s interests.

This is in line with former Education Minister Heng Swee Keat’s belief of “every school a good school”, as mentioned in his keynote speech during MOE’s Work Plan Seminar in 2015.

Acting Minister Ong Ye Kung echoes his sentiments with the statement: “We must define a good school from the perspective of the child. If a school meets the needs of the child, it is a good school – never mind if it is not popular or branded.”

This article was first published in 99.co.