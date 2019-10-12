12 biggest money sinkholes to watch out for in Singapore

Read also

Pay-per-use gyms may be cheap, costing just a few bucks to enter, but you may have to contend with overcrowding, or even shift your workout to odd hours just to be able to get in.

Other gyms may have attractive rates, but don't have a branch near your office or home.

Hence, how much you can save on gym memberships really depends on individual preferences and circumstances.

Always choose the option that suits your goals the most, and don't be afraid to give smaller gyms a try.

Above all else, remember that even the cheapest gym membership is money wasted if you don't go.

So only sign up if you're absolutely sure of your commitment.

2. COFFEE AND BUBBLE TEA

PHOTO: Pexels

Dropping by the Starbucks or Koi stall is a common morning and/or lunchtime ritual for many working Singaporeans.

Yet this seemingly innocuous habit could be draining more of your bank account than you think.

Certainly, spending anywhere between $4 to $10 for an occasional perk-me-up won't send you to the poorhouse, but these overpriced coffee drinks and bubble teas are laced with syrups and flavourings designed to get you hooked.

Being able to customise them simply makes it easier to keep buying cup after cup.

And don't even have any illusions about getting good quality coffee beans and tea leaves.

Why would they give you the good stuff, when all you can taste is the sugar and flavourings anyway?

HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON COFFEE DRINKS AND BUBBLE TEA?

Make your own. Look, have you ever tasted good quality Jin Xuan, with its buttery, creamy notes?

Or the minerally, peach-like sweetness of Dongding Oolong? Or the fruity bouquet of a cold-brewed Tie Guan Yin?

Ever tasted coffee that turns sweet with just a dollop of fresh milk?

Once you encounter the sublime difference of proper tea and coffee, you'll never want to drink anything else.

Your afternoon indulgences will be much more enjoyable and healthy, and both your waist and wallet will thank you for it.

HOW MUCH CAN YOU SAVE IN A YEAR?

Brewing your own tea or coffee can save you up to $600 a year.

Let's assume you buy coffee or bubble tea 5 times a week, at $5 per cup. That works out to $100 a month, or $1,200 a year.

If you go to a proper tea shop or good quality cafe, a budget of around $50 per month (or $600 a year) will get you some great tea leaves or coffee beans.

3. HOME ELECTRICITY BILLS