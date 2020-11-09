14 condos you can get with $1.5m within 1km of popular primary school in the North-East

There’s no two ways about it – education is a big part of Singapore. As much as other cultures like to joke about Asian parents and their fascination with their kids becoming lawyers and doctors, there is a reason why that “joke” has even perpetuated in the first place – we do tend to place a big emphasis on education in Singapore.

So following our first piece on affordable condos near popular primary schools in the East , we are following up with the second part of this series – this time, primary schools in the North East.

The North East is home to many young couples given the plentiful BTOs on offer at Sengkang and Punggol. Besides those neighbourhoods, the region also includes Ang Mo Kio, Hougang and Seletar, all of which have a number of large HDB estates as well.

Consequently, there is always good interest for affordable condos near the popular primary schools in this area.

Once again, I would like to express my faith in MOE that they are doing their level best to bring the best out of each child. Nevertheless, there are some primary schools which have traditionally been more popular than others – either because of strong academic results, illustrious alumni or a combination of both.

So given the profile of buyers looking for condos within 1km of popular primary schools, these are the criteria we have set out:

Resale Condos for immediate occupancy

$1.5mil and below for affordability

Minimum of 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit at 750 sqft for functionality

Within 10mins walk to a MRT station for accessibility

<15 Years Old if it is a 99 Year leasehold development for price retention

As the main consideration here is for families to be in close proximity to the primary school, I have prioritised the practicality of the unit layout / development facilities over potential investment upside – not to say these will be loss-making either, but you catch my drift!

Without further ado, let’s jump straight in to our top condo picks for popular primary schools – this time, in the North East!

Rosyth School

2020 Subscription rate

Phase 2020 Phase 1 142 Phase 2A1 87 Phase 2A2 – Phase 2B 21 Phase 2C 20

Editor Notes: Located at Serangoon North Ave 4, Rosyth ranks as one of the most ideal primary school choices for many young parents out there.

Most recently, it was reported that the late Brunei Prince Haji Azim also studied here. What is not so ideal about its location however, is its proximity, or lack of, to a MRT station.

Rosyth’s immediate vicinity consists of many HDB flats although its 1km radius is also bounded by the low rise landed estates at Poh Huat Road, Luxus Hill and Kensington Park Drive.

New developments such as Affinity at Serangoon and The Garden Residences are also within scope but these will be excluded as the focus here is for parents who require (almost) immediate occupancy.

Hundred Palms Residences (D19)

Address: 276 Yio Chu Kang Rd S(544604)

Unit types: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 BR

Total units: 531

Built year: 2020

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Hundred Palms Residences

Description: Hundred Palms Residences was one of those crazy projects which literally sold out within 7 hours of its launch, with all 531 units flying off the racks at an average price of $836 psf.

The reason for its instant success of course was due to many reasons – chief among them was the rarity of an Executive Condo project in a more established neighbourhood compared to its other EC peers.

And of course, there’s Rosyth School, which is just 300m away, which makes it the closest condo project to the school – alongside Regentville, which I have excluded due to its age, having TOP-ed in 2000.

Well, if the units here are fully sold out, you might be wondering why I’m still including it in this list. To my understanding, there might be bounced out units (which you should expect to be priced north of $1,000 psf now) available.

As with most other EC projects, what you can be assured here is the abundance of facilities. There’s a 50m lap pool, multi purpose recreation court (tennis and basketball), clubhouse, guardhouse and many communal dining areas. Something I appreciate is how sparkling the facilities will be given that it is still considered a new project.

With a $1.5 million budget for an EC, do expect to get a sizeable unit. The asking price for this 4 bedroom unit at 1,270 sq ft (Type D1) is asking for $1.45 million ($1,141psf).

The bedrooms are laid out quite simply in standard fashion, although bedroom 4 is smaller than the other common bedrooms.

That said, one of my gripes would be the small kitchen space and the somewhat odd placement of the utility, yard and w/c, which are not connected to the kitchen. The other common bedrooms should fit a Queen or a Single if you prefer to have a study table in the room as well.

Connectivity wise, Hougang MRT is 30 mins (2.3km) away by foot (certainly not a close walk by any measure) though I reckon that it may be quicker if you can cut through the HDB estates. In any case, I’m quite sure many of us will not choose to walk more than 1km.

Thankfully, residents can look forward to the upcoming Serangoon North MRT station on the Cross Island Line, which will be 6 minutes walk away. It is set to be completed in 2029, which is certainly some time away but bodes well for long term prospects.

Fontaine Parry (D19)

Address: 73 Poh Huat Road S(546779)

Unit types: 2, 3, 5 BR

Total units: 125

Built year: 2010

Tenure: 999 Years

Developer: Oub Centre Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Fontaine Parry

Description: Nestled within the Poh Huat and Parry landed estates, Fontaine Parry is a low-rise 5-storey project with pretty decent facilities. Besides 24 hour security, it has a good sized pool, kids pool, clubhouse and BBQ pits on the 2nd floor overlooking the pool, which is a nice touch for a small project.

At 915 sqft, this 2 bedroom unit is big by today’s standards. The asking price of $1.19 million ($1,298psf) for a 999 years project also makes it pretty palatable to many prospective buyers.

In the unit, you will find an enclosed kitchen with home shelter and 2 good sized rooms. With no entrance foyer, the living room appears roomier. The bedrooms will also comfortably fit in Queen beds.

Connectivity wise, this one fares slightly better in terms of existing transport infrastructure. Fontaine Parry is a 12 minute walk from Kovan MRT, or 920m to be exact.

The upcoming Serangoon North MRT (2029 completion) will be 670m (9 mins) away. At Kovan MRT, you will be able to get on the North-East Line to get to stations such as Dhoby Ghaut or Serangoon.

Alternatively, you can indulge in some famous food at either the hawker centre or along nearby Upper Serangoon Road, which boasts Lola’s Café, Punggol Nasi Lemak and several popular Teochew moi shops.

The Waterline (D19)

Address: 161 Poh Huat Rd West, S (546692)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 BR

Total units: 103

Built year: 2013

Tenure: Freehold

Developer: Waterline Development Pte Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: The Waterline

Description: Located just down the road from Fontaine Parry, The Waterline is also located within the similar landed enclave. It’s 3 years newer than Fontaine Perry but the main difference is that it’s further from the MRT compared to the former.

Facilities are by and large, pretty similar – a lap pool, BBQ pits, guard post and fitness corner among others.

To me, these facilities really meet the basic needs of most families, sans tennis lovers of course, who would have to either book the Sport Singapore tennis courts or join a private members’ club.

This 3 bedroom 1,012 sqft unit has an asking price of $1.36 million ($1,343 psf). It comes with a dumbbell layout, which I appreciate very much as it maximises the usable space of the unit.

There’s also some room for customisation, as the home shelter is located next to the master bathroom – you could turn it into your walk-in wardrobe if you wish.

Similarly, it also seems possible to include a door to make 1 of the common bedrooms ensuite – although that entails some bathroom inconvenience for the occupant of the third bedroom.

This unit isn’t perfect, as keen chefs will notice that this is an open concept kitchen so heavy cooking would probably be less ideal.

Connectivity wise, this is further from the MRT compared to Fontaine Parry. It’s 1.6km (20mins) from Kovan MRT and 2.2km (22mins) from Hougang MRT.

Even typing these numbers sounds like a daunting daily commute for me. The upcoming Serangoon North MRT in 2029 will definitely ease things though and is expected to be just 6 mins (420m) away.

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School

2020 Subscription rate

Phase 2020 Phase 1 170 Phase 2A1 101 Phase 2A2 0 Phase 2B 21 Phase 2C 21

Editor Notes: The 1km radius around CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ encompasses mostly landed homes, with the number of condo developments to consider few and far between.

Consequently, 2 of these recommendations will be exceptions to the criteria set out above – Bishan Park for its decaying lease and Lattice One which has yet to be completed.

Naturally, the prime condo development for enrollment into St Nicks will be The Panorama, which is located just beside the school anyway.

The Panorama (D20)

Address: 8 Ang Mo Kio Ave 2, S(567695)

Unit types: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 BR

Total units: 698

Built year: 2019

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: Wheelock Properties

PHOTO: URA, Realis and 99.co

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: The Panorama

Description: Evidently, there must be something panoramic about this development that prompted the developers to give it its name. Well, that’s because having 4x 17-storey and 2x 20-storey towers in the middle of a landed neighbourhood will give buyers unblocked views of the entire estate.

Furthermore, for those on lower floors, there are roof decks for every block, which is honestly a lovely feature to have. They range from a gym to BBQ pits and seating areas to unwind.

No tennis court in this development, but I think the sky decks more than make up for it. You also have a rather interesting Panorama Trail overlooking the pool.

This 3 bedroom 990sqft unit is asking for $1.4 million ($1,414psf). The layout is regular with nothing to shout out. If anything, the kitchen is rather small but not much countertop space to work with.

However, the upside is that the unit comes with a yard adjacent to it, which makes doing laundry easier. The bedrooms should fit a Queen bed, although that will not leave much room to walk about. A Single bed would likely be more ideal, especially if you intend to place a study there as well.

Connectivity wise, Mayflower MRT, which is slated to open in Q1 2021, will be a 5 min (410m) walk away.

It is part of the Thomson-East Coast Line which links you to Orchard Boulevard, Shenton Way and Gardens by The Bay among others. Currently, Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang MRTs are both 28mins walk (2.1km) away – no one will be walking that distance daily I’m sure.

Bishan Park Condominium (D20)

Address: 24 Sin Ming Walk, S(575572)

Unit types: 1, 3, 4, 5 BR

Total units: 320

Built year: 1994

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: Hong Leong Holdings

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Bishan Park Condominium

Description: Frankly, I wish I had more options than this for the condo picks for St Nicks. Well, it’s not that Bishan Park Condo isn’t good – units are spacious and the psf price is reasonable.

In fact, it is within 1km of not just St Nicks, but another extremely popular primary school – Ai Tong School – which we will cover in another article.

However, being more than a quarter of a century old, there are just 73 years left on the lease so that may be something you might want to take into consideration.

This development is thus more suitable for families who prioritise living space over investment returns – unless it goes en-bloc of course, which it had previously tried (and failed) in 2019.

Of course, it’s not just cons to an old development. What you do get are many yesteryear privileges – 2 tennis courts for just 320 units, which is just unthinkable these days! You will also get 24hr security and a pool which is small in comparison to today’s developments.

The 3 bedroom unit listed here is $1.43 million for 1,302 sq ft of space ($1,096psf), which is large by today’s standards. If you have been to showflats recently, you will truly appreciate the expanse of space you will find in this unit.

Enclosed kitchen, yard and large living spaces – what a delight it is – as long as you can look past its age and 99 year lease.

Connectivity wise, you are just 5mins (370m) from Bright Hill MRT which is expected to open in Q1 2021, a delay caused by the ongoing pandemic no less. You will also be close to nature, as Lower Pierce Reservoir and the Treetop walk will just be about 2.4km away.

Maris Stella High School / Paya Lebar Methodist Girls School

Maris Stella High School 2020 Subscription Rate

Phase 2020 Phase 1 230 Phase 2A1 150 Phase 2A2 91 Phase 2B 50 Phase 2C 51

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls School 2020 Subscription Rate

Phase 2020 Phase 1 230 Phase 2A1 167 Phase 2A2 118 Phase 2B 68 Phase 2C 81

Editor Notes: So you might be wondering, why I’ve included 2 schools here. As much as possible, I would like to propose condos which are ‘versatile’ in terms of primary school options.

Hence, as both Maris Stella (boys) and PLMGS (girls) are single-sex schools and located relatively close to each other, I have gone with 3 condos which are within 1km of both schools for you parents who have both sons and daughters.

Of course, the implication of this is that the condos will more or less be concentrated in the same vicinity and in this case – the Bartley neighbourhood.

Of the 3, Botanique at Bartley and Bartley Residences are 99-year leasehold projects while Kensington Square is the only freehold pick.

Botanique at Bartley (D19)

Address: 239 Upper Paya Lebar Road S(533866)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 2, 3, 5 BR

Total units: 797

Built year: 2019

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: UOL Development (Bartley) Pte Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Botanique at Bartley

Description: Along with the likes of Bartley Ridge and Bartley Residences, Botanique at Bartley are the 3 high-rise condos in close proximity to the eponymous MRT station.

All 3 are 99 year leasehold projects and have full condo facilities. Among the facilities available here are a tennis court, 50m lap pool, several smaller lazy pools, clubhouse, gym and dining pavilions around the entire development.

This is the benefit of staying in a larger project although even tennis courts are not a guarantee for larger projects these days.

This 3Br unit stands at 958sqft with an asking price of $1.55 million ($1,617psf). Prices have gone up considerably since I visited during its launch where the 3Br units averaged below $1,300 psf.

The layout is very standard and is typical of what you will also find in new showflats these days as well – even the size is similar.

The enclosed kitchen, if anything, is small because they included a yard here as well. Otherwise, the common bedrooms probably average around 8-9sqm, which can fit a Queen bed, a wardrobe and not much more.

Connectivity wise, the project is 5 mins (350m) from Bartley MRT. The nearest decent shopping mall around would be NEX at Serangoon, which is 1 stop away from Bartley MRT, which you can also connect to the North East Line.

Kensington Square (D19)

Address: 2 Jalan Lokam S(537846)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 2, 3 BR

Total units: 141

Built year: 2017

Tenure: Freehold

Developer: Fragrance Group and World Class Land

Description: Kensington Square, as mentioned in my earlier preamble, is my only freehold choice among the 3.

It is located along the main Upper Paya Lebar Road, although the entrance and most units front the landed Tai Keng enclave, which is ideal as it will be quieter.

This is a mixed development, which means that while there are residential units on the upper floors, the lower floors (in this case, just the ground floor) will consist of shops.

This is both a boon and a bane – some love the convenience of grabbing a bite at your doorstep while others bemoan the lack of privacy.

Of course, if you are the former, you will be delighted to know that there are several eateries there – including Tai Seng Turtle Soup, which has over 40 years of history and was recently featured on a Channel 8 documentary.

Given its mixed development status, the facilities deck will be found on the second floor. The facilities here are basic but adequate – including a 38m lap pool, kids pools, gym, clubhouse among others.

The developers have a track record of developing shoebox units so it comes as no surprise that units here are slightly smaller than average, especially back when it launched in 2013.

This unit featured here is the 797sqft 3Br Dual-Key unit, which has an asking price of $1.5 million ($1,882psf).

As you can already tell, it will be small but there is flexibility with the dual-key concept – your folks can move in to stay on the weekends or it can accommodate your growing teenage child’s need for more privacy. It will come with an open concept kitchen and dining space will be tight.

Nevertheless, be glad that there’s at least a home shelter to store away your barang barang. The psf price looks steep but I’m certain that there will be further room for negotiation if you are truly interested.

Connectivity wise, the project is 7 mins (510m) from Bartley MRT. The nearest decent shopping mall around would be NEX at Serangoon, which is 1 stop away from Bartley MRT, which will also connect you to the North East Line.

Bartley Residences (D19)

Address: 1 Lor How Sun, S(536558)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 2, 3, 4 BR

Total units: 702

Built year: 2015

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: City Developments Limited

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Bartley Residences

Description: Similar to Botanique at Bartley, Bartley Residences is a full facility condo project with a covered walkway leading directly to Bartley MRT.

Facilities wise, it is pretty similar to Botanique, with 1 tennis court, a lap pool, kids pool, dining pavilions, gym and clubhouse among others. It is also the oldest among the 3 condo choices here although it was completed just 5 years ago.

The unit listed here is a 3 bedroom 1,098 sq ft asking for $1.47 million ($1,338 psf). It has a parallel living and dining area although the width is not particularly wide, restricting the placement of a large dining table.

Nevertheless, it’s probably already more generous than the other 2 units you see here and the balcony is also good sized.

You will also get an enclosed kitchen with a yard and home shelter. Space is compromised in the 2 common bedrooms as it will likely be a bit of a struggle to fit in Queen beds. I like it that the common bath has a jack-and-jill with Bedroom 2, which gives the occupant more convenience.

Connectivity wise, the project is 2 mins (140m) from Bartley MRT. The journey is sheltered via the side gate. The nearest decent shopping mall around would be NEX at Serangoon, which is 1 stop away from Bartley MRT, which will also connect you to the North East Line.

Nan Chiau Primary School

2020 Subscription rate

Phase 2020 Phase 1 260 Phase 2A1 142 Phase 2A2 128 Phase 2B 72 Phase 2C 72

Editor Notes: Finally, we are discussing what is the most hotly contested primary school in Sengkang, which is already popular with many young families.

The 1km radius to Nan Chiau includes condos near Sengkang and Buangkok MRTs as well as Tongkang and Cheng Lim LRTs, which includes the recent Executive Condo launch – Ola. As my focus is on move-in condos, Ola will be excluded as it has yet to be completed.

Compass Heights, the long-time beacon of Sengkang, will also be excluded due to its lease and age (99 Years and completed in 2002). Do note that all condos featured here are 99 year leasehold projects as most, if not all, of these plots were launched under Government Land Sales.

La Fiesta (D19)

Address: 50-74 Sengkang Square, S(544700)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 BR

Total units: 810

Built year: 2017

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: EL Development Pte Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: La Fiesta

Description: As with most condos in Sengkang, La Fiesta is a full facility condo packed with activity for the young and old. This includes a tennis court, 50m lap pool, kids pools, dining pavilions, club house and grand entrance drop off.

This unit here is a 3 bedroom 1,001 sqft unit with an asking price of $1.38 million ($1,386 psf). It features a wet and dry kitchen concept and comes with a yard and w/c.

The living and dining areas are parallel to each other with a good sized balcony attached. The added length gives you the flexibility as to where you would like to place your dining set – whether you’re an al-fresco lover or prefer dining indoors.

Layout is otherwise pretty standard, with the common bedrooms fitting a Queen bed or a single with a study.

Connectivity wise, this is as good as it gets in Sengkang. It is 2 mins (180m) away from Sengkang MRT where you will find restaurants and shops to meet your daily needs.

The Luxurie is located just beside La Fiesta and TOP-ed just a year earlier. If you are in the hunt for a condo in close proximity to Sengkang MRT, you should make a comparison of both.

Rivercove Residences (D19)

Address: 318 Anchorvale Lane 544312

Unit types: 2, 3, 4, 5 BR

Total units: 628

Built year: 2020

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Development

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Rivercove Residences

Description: Rivercove Residences is an Executive Condo that has literally just TOP-ed. Being an Executive Condo, there is a monthly income ceiling of $16,000 for the couple.

Just like Hundred Palms Residences in Hougang, this EC is also 100 per cent sold so do drop us an email or message us on Facebook as there might be bounced out units which are still available.

As with La Fiesta, this is a full facility condo project which includes a tennis court, 50m lap pool, kids pools, dining pavilions, club house and entrance drop off. Some units of Rivercove have the Sungei Punggol facing, which forms part of the unique selling point of this project.

Any form of water element is always appreciated in Singapore. Even for residences who don’t have the river facing, there is a side gate leading you to the park connector for a serene evening stroll.

This 3 bedroom 1,163 sqft unit has an asking price of $1.2 million ($1,031 psf). The layout is pretty standard besides the odd placement of the kitchen and yard / utility, which are detached from each other. Consequently, the kitchen and living room both have access to the balcony.

There is also a study that comes with this unit, which is practical in the extraordinary times we live in today. Otherwise, the common bedrooms will fit a Queen sized bed while the Master Bedroom should fit a King.

Connectivity wise, the nearest LRT would be Layar, which is a 6 mins (450m) away. From Layar, it will be 3 stops to Sengkang MRT, which can take to other stations on the North East Line.

Whilst not the most central of locations in Sengkang, some units do have the river view which can make the living environment more desirable.

The Vales (D19)

Address: Anchorvale Crescent S(544624)

Unit types: 2, 3, 5 BR

Total units: 517

Built year: 2018

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: SingHaiYi Group Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Rivercove Residences

Description: As with Rivercove Residences, The Vales is an Executive Condo. It was completed just 2 years ago and being an Executive Condo, there is a monthly income ceiling of $16,000 for the couple.

Although it has not reached its 5 years MOP mark, I understand that there are a couple of units which have received special permission to sell their units. Do note that ECs become fully privatised condos after 10 years.

As with La Fiesta and Rivercove Residences, this is a full facility project which includes a tennis court, lap pool, kids pools, dining pavilions, club house and entrance drop off. This means that there is something for every member in the family – whether they are young, sporty or simply enjoy having a spot to unwind.

This 3 bedroom 1,044 sqft unit has an asking price of $1.15 million ($1,101 psf). The layout is pretty standard with an enclosed kitchen, yard and w/c.

The living and dining areas are also parallel to each other, which usually means more room for a dining set. Otherwise, the common bedrooms should just about fit a Queen sized bed while the Master Bedroom should be slightly roomier than that.

Connectivity wise, the nearest LRT would be Cheng Lim, which is literally at your doorstep from the side gate.

From there, it will be 1 stop to Sengkang MRT, which can take to other stations on the North East Line. The new EC launch, Ola, which we covered in a review previously is located just beside The Vales while Sengkang General Hospital is just across the road.

Mee Toh School

2020 Subscription rate

Phase 2020 Phase 1 280 Phase 2A1 129 Phase 2A2 122 Phase 2B 70 Phase 2C 90

Editor Notes: Coming now to the Punggol neighbourhood, the 1km radius around Mee Toh School includes condos near Coral, Bakau, Compassvale and Cove LRTs.

Among the 3 picks, only Prive will be a sub-10mins walk to Punggol MRT. The others will have to rely on the LRT network to take you to Punggol unless you don’t mind the 1km (12min) stroll with Waterbay. As with the Nan Chiau condo projects, all condos are of 99 year leasehold tenure.

Prive (D19)

Address: 39 Punggol Field, S(822810)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 2, 3, 4 BR

Total units: 680

Built year: 2013

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: NTUC Choice Homes & CEL Development

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Prive

Description: As with some of its Sengkang peers, Prive is an Executive Condo. It was completed 7 years ago and is close to achieving full condo status in 2023.

As with most projects in Punggol and Sengkang, this is a full facility project which includes a tennis court, lap pool, kids pools, dining pavilions, club house and entrance drop off. This means that there is something for every member in the family – whether they are young, sporty or simply enjoy having a spot to unwind.

A 3 bedroom 2Bath 1,098 sq ft unit is being listed for $1.08 million ($983psf). The layout is pretty typical of a 3Br unit and has an enclosed kitchen, a home shelter and yard.

As much as I would have preferred it to be the case, the latter 2 are not connected to the kitchen. For those who prioritise internal space, you might love this – there isn’t a balcony. The common bedrooms should fit a Queen comfortably which the Master Bedroom should accommodate a King.

Connectivity wise, this is probably one of the closest condos away from Punggol MRT, which is 5mins (410m) away by foot. There, you will find Waterway Point, which has everything you need. From Punggol MRT, it will take you 24 minutes (11 stops) to get to Dhoby Ghaut MRT.

FLO Residence (D19)

Address: Punggol Field Walk S(820000)

Unit types: Studio, 2, 3, 4 BR

Total units: 530

Built year: 2016

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: Publique Realty Pte Ltd (Capital Development & ZACD Investments)

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: FLO Residence

Description: FLO Residence is located close to the popular Punggol East Container Park and has the benefit of having the vast expanse of greenery and Punggol Serangoon Reservoir fronting it. Hence, residents of higher floor units will get pretty good views.

As with every other in Punggol and Sengkang before it, FLO Residence has full condo facilities. This includes a tennis court, lap pool, kids pools, dining pavilions, a pretty fancy looking clubhouse and entrance drop off.

This means that there is something for every member in the family – whether they are young, sporty or simply enjoy having a spot to unwind.

This 3 bedroom 926 sq ft unit has an asking price of $1.02 million ($1,052psf). Once again, as with most condos of its generation, the layout doesn’t surprise – which is not a bad thing.

The difference here is the lack of an entrance foyer, which allows for more usable space although some might lament the lack of privacy. The balcony links both the living room and 1 of the common bedrooms. The common bedrooms will fit a Queen bed and the Master Bedroom should fit a King as well.

Connectivity wise, Coral Edge LRT is 3 mins (250m) by foot, which is then 3 stops to Punggol MRT. From Punggol, it will take you 24 minutes (11 stops) to get to Dhoby Ghaut MRT. Punggol Plaza, which should satisfy your everyday needs, is 6 mins (400m) away. Otherwise, there’s always Waterway Point at Punggol MRT.

Waterbay (D19)

Address: 47 Edgefield Plains S(828713)

Unit types: Studio, 1, 3, 4 BR

Total units: 383

Built year: 2016

Tenure: 99 Years

Developer: Qingjian Realty Pte Ltd

Unit of focus:

PHOTO: Waterbay

Description: As with several other condos suggested in this article, Waterbay is an Executive Condo, which requires the standard MOP of 5 years. Waterbay hasn’t actually obtained its MOP but is due to do so in January 2021. Nevertheless, there are a couple of units which have obtained special approval for sale.

As with every other in Punggol and Sengkang before it, Waterbay has full condo facilities. This includes a tennis court, lap pool, kids pools, dining pavilions, a pretty fancy looking clubhouse and entrance drop off.

This means that there is something for every member in the family – whether they are young, sporty or simply enjoy having a spot to unwind. It’s interesting how every single condo listed for Nan Chiau and Mee Toh tick all the same boxes time and time again.

This 3 bedroom 1,097 sq ft unit has an asking price of $1.1 million ($1,002psf). Once again, as with most condos of its generation, the layout is uninspiring, which is not always a bad thing.

There’s a wet and dry kitchen, yard and utility with w/c in this unit. Living and dining areas are parallel, which is really only possible in units above 1,000 sqft. There’s also a good sized balcony. Common bedrooms have room for a Queen bed while the master bedroom can fit a King.

Connectivity wise, Cove LRT is 4 mins (320m) by foot, which is just 1 stop to Punggol MRT. Alternatively, if you don’t mind a longer stroll, Punggol MRT will take you 12 mins by foot (950m). From Punggol, it will take you 24 minutes (11 stops) to get to Dhoby Ghaut MRT.

Final words

The North East has seen quite a few new launches over the last couple of years – The Florence Residences , Affinity at Serangoon, The Garden Residences among others.

Clearly, there is strong demand for affordable condos in this area. What I hoped to achieve here was to give you an insight into the condos which are both liveable and within 1km to a popular primary school for your kids.

This is not meant to be a definitive guide as I understand that different families have varying needs as well.

As always, feel free to leave your comments below

