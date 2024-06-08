15 Father's Day 2024 deals and promotions: Dads done free, 1-for-1 cooking classes, up to $100 off gifts, and more

There are cool dads, and there are corny dads. There are sporty dads, and there are, well, "dad bod" dads. However you'd describe your own dad, if you clicked into this article, you probably want to give him something special this Father's Day 2024.

We know every man is different, so we've compiled the best deals for experiences, meals, and gifts for a variety of dad personalities and preferences this Father's Day 2024.

For the adventurous dad, take him on a flight simulator and let his aviator dreams come true. For the classy fathers, hit up a hearty hotel afternoon tea buffet. And for every dad, we've got tons of gift ideas, including a massage chair, swanky leather accessories, and a PlayStation gift card.

So don't sweat it if your Father's Day plans are as empty as your wallet. Here are the top 15 Father's Day 2024 deals and promotions.

Father's Day 2024: Activities to do with Dad

1. For the adventurous dad: Flight Experience - 20% off 45-min and 60-min packages

Did your dad ever dream of becoming a pilot? This Father's Day 2024, make his dreams come true with Flight Experience Singapore.

Flight Experience is exactly what it sounds like the experience of flying a plane. Specifically, their flight simulator lets you sit in a Boeing 737-800 cockpit replica, soak in aerial views on immersive, high definition screens, fly through different weather conditions, and even take off and land with real flight control audio guiding you.

The instructors at Flight Experience are all certified pilots, so you're guaranteed to get an experience as close to the real thing as you can get.

For Father's Day 2024, Flight Experience Singapore is offering 20 per cent off their 45-minute and 60-minute 737 Experiences, as well as their 45-minute VR Experiences. You can also choose to purchases these in the form of Gift Vouchers.

Ready to fly? Just use the promo code DAD2024 from now till June 16, 2024 online or in-store to enjoy the discounted rates.

2. For the (wannabe) chef dad: ToTT Store - 1-for-1 4-course meal cooking class

Does your dad love food but have the culinary skills of a box of cereal? Perhaps he could do with a baking or cooking class that challenges his culinary skills.

ToTT Store is offering a 1-1 deal on their 4-course meal this Father’s Day 2024. On the menu:

Bacon and Oak Leaf Salad

Clam Chowder Soup from scratch

Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Homemade BBQ Sauce

Chocolate Brownies

This offer is for one day only: June 16, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm at ToTT @ i12 Katong. The fee is $148, and lets you attend with one guest.

Alternatively, perhaps you want to book a junior cooking class for your little one with their dad. ToTT is also offering a ToTT Junior Chef: Bakes for Dad offer this Father’s Day at $128 for 1 child and 1 parent to attend.

It’s suitable for kids between the ages of five and 12 years old, and will also take place at ToTT @ i12 Katong. What’s on the menu? Cottage Pie with Beef (can be replaced with chicken upon request) and Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting. Yum!

Father's Day 2024: Father's Day Feasts

3. For the seafood lover dad: Kiseki - Father’s Day Seafood Feast with no time limit

How does this sound: You and your dad in a room with bottomless plates of salmon and tuna sashimi, crawfish, snow crab, and fresh mussels for the taking—all with no time limit?

If a seafood feast is exactly what your dad needs, head down to Kiseki this Father’s Day 2024 for their Father’s Day Seafood Feast. The all-you-can-eat Japanese buffet will run from June 14 to 16, 2024, and will set you back by $37.90++ (lunch) or $55.90++ (dinner) before GST and service charge.

4. For the classy fathers: ANTI:DOTE - 15% off Father's Day high tea for Accor Plus members

Some dads are a little rough around the edges, while others are more polished and classy. If your dad falls into the latter category, visit ANTI:DOTE this Father’s Day 2024 for their Father’s Day high tea.

Tuck into their special menu featuring smoked salmon with apple jelly and gold leaf, Boston lobster with chilli mayonnaise and caviar, and Wagyu beef bulgogi with golden potato. Of course, let’s not forget the sweets — how do whiskey-infused 70 per cent chocolate shaped like a cigar and caramel pineapple on pâte sablée with exotic cream sound?

Here are the details of ANTI:DOTE’s Father’s Day high tea:

Dates : June 1 – 30, 2024

Dining hours : Mondays to Fridays, 3 – 5 pm / Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 2 pm; 3 pm – 5 pm

Price : $68++ per adult; $35 ++ per child (aged 6 – 12 years old)

Venue : ANTI:DOTE at Fairmont Singapore

If you’re an Accor Plus member, you get 15 per cent off Father’s Day high tea for adults at ANTI:DOTE.

5. For durian lover dads: Coffee Lounge - Taiwan Porridge Buffet with Desserts and Exclusive Durian Delights

If your dad loves durian like mine, take him to Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel this Father's Day 2024 for their Taiwan Porridge Buffet with Exclusive Durian Delights.

These include a Mini D24 Pengat in Green Tea Cone with Chicken Floss, D24 Sourdough Pizza with Spicy Chorizo & Mozzarella, D24 Ice Cream Chendol Croffle and D24 Durianyaki.

But I skipped a part. What about the mains before dessert? You and dad will also get to indulge in a huge variety of dishes to go with your porridge-a much more extensive range than you'd get at a normal porridge stall.

Look forward to dishes like Braised Pork Belly in Dark Soya Sauce, Deep-fried Seabass with Dark Soya Sauce, and Wok-fried Beef with Black Pepper.

Coffee Lounge: Taiwan Porridge Buffet with Desserts and Exclusive Durian Delights

Dates : June 15 and 16, 2024

Time : 12 – 2.30 p.m. / 6 – 10.30 p.m.

Price : $88++ per adult; $52.80 ++ per child

Venue : Coffee Lounge, Goodwood Park Hotel

View menu | Reserve online

This Father’s Day on June 16, 2024, dads get to enjoy a free dish at Wo Wo Dian with a minimum spend of $50.

What’s the free dish? I’m glad you asked. Wo Wo Dian has come up with a fun(ny) way to deciding — the bigger your dad’s bicep, the bigger the free dish. The smallest dish is crispy bamboo shoots, while your dad could earn himself a free firecracker chicken if his bicep has a diameter of 40cm or more.

Wo Wo Dian Father’s Day Flex and Feast promotion

Date : June 16, 2024

Price : Free dish with minimum $50 spend

Venue : Raffles City, B1-13/14/15

7. For the buffet lover dads: Royale - 20% off Father’s Day Brunch Buffet

For a fantastic feast this Father’s Day 2024, head to Royale at Mercure Singapore Bugis for a brunch buffet featuring freshly shucked Oysters with Red Wine Mignonette dressing, chicken and beef satay, and a truckload of mouthwatering desserts.

Okay, not an actual truckload, but the Royale Desserts Trolley will be stocked with delectable desserts for your dad to end his meal on the sweetest note.

Royale: 20per cent off Father’s Day Brunch Buffet

Dates : June 15 and 16, 2024

Time : 12.30 pm – 4.30 pm

Price : $88++ per adult; $44 ++ per child

Venue : Royale, Mercure Singapore Bugis

Reserve online

Get 20 per cent off Royale’s Father’s Day brunch buffet with a DBS/POSB or UOB card. The DBS offer is valid if you make advance reservations and pay with a DBS/POSB Credit or Debit Card, while the UOB offer requires you to make full payment by June 15, 2024 with a UOB Credit or Debit Card.

8. For the buffet lover dads: Opus Bar & Grill - 1 dad dines for free with every 3 full paying adults

Another buffet option this Father’s Day is Opus Bar & Grill’s Father’s Day Brunch at voco Orchard Singapore. It’s pricier than Royale’s buffet above, but also comes with fringe activities like a guest DJ performance, complimentary photo booth, and massage services for dads. It’s a whole experience!

However, the food remains the main attraction. Slurp up the freshest catches from the sea, including Boston lobster and US oysters, and sink your teeth into on a selection of Jarrah wood-flamed cuts like Roasted Australian Prime Ribs, Pulled Lamb with Salsa Criolla, and Smoked Beef Brisket with Carolina Sauce.

End your meal with Yuzu Bavarian with Lime Mascarpone Chantilly, Cinnamon Pomme Streusel, and Vanilla Poached Pear with Dark Chocolate Crémeux.

Opus Bar & Grill: Father’s Day Brunch

Dates : June 16, 2024

Time : 12 – 3 p.m.

Price : From $118++ per adult; $59 ++ per child

Venue : Opus Bar & Grill, voco Orchard Singapore

Reserve online

Dads dine free with every three paying adults with DBS/POSB or UOB card.

DBS offer: Use the promo code FDDBS1F3P and make advance payment with a DBS/POSB Credit or Debit Card

UOB offer: Use the promo code UOBFD3P1F.

Father's Day 2024: Gifts for dad

9. For dads who look better in leather: Goldlion - Free full leather key ring worth $69

Could your dad's wardrobe do with some sprucing up? Pick out some Goldlion genuine leather accessories for him for Father's Day. My top picks are RFID wallets and a classy leather belt. You can get these as a Goldlion Genuine Leather RFID Wallet & Pin Belt Gift Set from $99 online.

If you prefer shopping at a physical store, you can always visit a Goldlion boutique store or department store to get hands on with the gift you're purchasing. Spend a minimum of $168 and Goldlion will give you a complimentary Goldlion Full Leather Key Ring worth $69.

10. For the gamer dads: SingTel - $100 + $20 Sony PlayStation Store gift card

There's a child in all of us. And for some dads, that inner child comes out whenever he games.

This Father's Day, gift your gamer dad a $120 PlayStation Store gift card for him to spend on games, add-ons, subscriptions, and more. With Singtel's current PlayStation promotion, you only need to spend $100 — they'll give you an extra $20 in value for free.

11. For dads who deserve a break: Oto - $999 massage chair

Your dad deserves to kick back and relax, and what better way to do so than with a wide coverage massage chair? That means every single part of his body in contact with the chair will get a relaxation massage treatment.

This Father’s Day, Oto is offering their Oto Elements massage chair at $999 (U.P. $4,280) with one year warranty and one year general servicing. Plus, the helpful folks at Oto will deliver the massage chair to you and install it for free.

For a smaller gift of relaxation, treat your dad to a back and foot massager bundle ($198 (U.P. $516) comprising the OTO Sole Mate for the feet and OTO Relaxation Clutch for the back.

12. For the blingy dads: Taka Jewellery - Up to 25% off

Has your dad set the bar high for other men in your life? Is he the gold standard for you? If you answered yes and yes (with or without rolling your eyes), consider buying your dad a gift in gold this Father’s Day 2024.

From now till June 16, 2024, Taka Jewellery is offering up to 25 per cent off their gold bars, rings, bracelets, chains and more with these promo codes:

FD20 : 20per cent off with no minimum spend

FD25: 25per cent off $199 minimum spend

13. For the "anything goes" dad: Takashimaya - Up to $100 off, free Daiyame Hamada Syuzou Japanese Traditional Shochu with $600 minimum spend

No idea what to get dad for Father’s Day? Just start browsing from Takashimaya’s Father’s Day 2024 sale catalogue, which includes grooming products, fashion and accessories, toys, gadgets, and home and living items.

We spotted some good finds and big discounts including 50 per cent off a King Koil Anti-Allergy Pillow ($59, U.P. $119) and 37 per cent off a Riedel Spey Whisky Double Old Fashioned Set of 4 ($90, U.P. $143).

From now till June 13, 2024, don’t forget to apply a promo code for up to $100 off!

SALE15: $15 off min. spend of $200 sitewide [FULLY REDEEMED]

SALE30: $30 off min. spend of $300 sitewide

SALE40: $40 off min. spend of $400 sitewide

SALE100: $100 off min. spend of $1,000 sitewide

On top of that, you’ll also get a bottle of Daiyame Hamada Syuzou Japanese Traditional Shochu with a minimum spend of $600 in-store, or $400 if you’re a Takashimaya Cardholder.

This offer is valid from June 12, 2024 at Takashimaya’s Rose Room on Level 3. Don’t wait, because there are only 300 bottles to be given away!

Father's Day 2024: Sweet notes to end on

14. For cake lover dads: Polar Puffs and Cakes - 15% off Father’s Day Special Royal Chocolate

For many families, a special occasion isn’t complete without a big ole cake to end the day on a sweet note. Polar Puffs and Cakes is helping you with that this Father’s Day 2024 with 15 per cent off one of their all-time favourite cakes — their sinful Royal Chocolate cake layered with rich chocolate fudge between layers of soft sponge cake.

From now till June 30, 2024, get their Father’s Day Special Royal Chocolate at a 15 per cent discount for $33.90. It’ll also come with a complimentary Father’s Day topper to celebrate the occasion.

15. For brownie lover dads: The Marmalade Pantry - 10% off Brownie Trio Set with Mastercard

If your dad loves brownies but can never decide on a flavour, The Marmalade Pantry has a solution for you this Father’s Day 2024. They’ve prepared a Father’s Day special — the Brownie Trio Set ($23+ per set) comprising three brownies of three decadent flavours: Dark Chocolate, Red Velvet Brownie, and Pistachio.

You can preorder the Brownie Trio Set from now to June 27, 2024 at all The Marmalade Pantry outlets and their online store. Are you a Mastercard credit card holder? Get 10 per cent off preorders from now to June 10, 2024 in store or online with the promo code DAD10.

Choose to self-collect your brownies (only available at The Marmalade Pantry Downtown) or have them delivered to you from June 13 to 30, 2024.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.